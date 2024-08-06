In real estate, being an “Achiever” means utilizing your skills and putting in the effort to find success for your business, your team and your brand. Being a “Crusader” means advocating for a better future for the industry, consumer and communities in which you work. Whether it’s rocketing a business to new heights or sharing a passion for helping others, those in our industry who demonstrate these qualities should be celebrated. And that is what RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers is all about!

For the eighth year in a row, RISMedia is searching for Newsmakers from across the U.S. who are making headlines for their commitment and contributions to the residential and/or commercial real estate sectors, as well as going the extra mile to positively impact their peers, colleagues, clients and the communities they serve.

RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers fall into one of six amazing categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Luminaries and Trailblazers. Take a look at some of our Achievers and Crusaders from the 2024 Class of Real Estate Newsmakers below!

Achievers

The Success Stories

Liz Hogan

VP, Luxury Sales | Compass

As one of the top-performing agents in South Florida with over two decades of experience, Liz Hogan is consistently making industry and market waves. As vice president of Luxury Sales, Hogan boasts $2.5 billion in career sales and over $200 million in transaction volume in 2023 alone.Hogan is consistently on Compass’ Top 100 Agents list, and has been named by the Wall Street Journal as a Top 10 Florida Agent. She specializes in residential properties ranging from homes for first-time buyers to luxury custom estates, commercial properties and leases, serving a variety of clients from Fortune 500 companies and equity funds to families and more.

Pat Riley

Chairman | Allen Tate Companies

Pat Riley, chairman, president and CEO of Allen Tate Companies, has earned a reputation as a passionate, personal and present leader who creates a culture of excellence and engagement. He has been instrumental in growing the company from three offices in Charlotte to more than 70 offices and 2,100 agents across a seven-region footprint. He has also been chief architect of 36 additional acquisitions. A dedicated and effective community leader, Riley has chaired every major business board in Charlotte, and currently serves on the Charlotte Executive Leadership Council and the board of directors for Best NC, a non-profit coalition committed to improving public education.

Gino Blefari

CEO | HomeServices of America

While the decision didn’t go in the industry’s favor, Gino Blefari played a valiant role in last October’s class action lawsuit against the National Association of REALTORS® and major brand defendants, including HomeServices of America where Blefari holds the CEO title. During his testimony, Blefari consistently emphasized that HomeServices of America affiliates operate independently, emphasizing that commissions are negotiable, and that the only expectation of affiliates is that they adhere to the NAR Code of Ethics. Blefari helped the firm’s affiliates stay strong in 2023, thanks to a profitable 2022 for HomeServices of America.

Crusaders

The Champions of a Better Way

Anthony Lamacchia

CEO/Broker/Owner | Lamacchia Realty

Anthony Lamacchia defied the challenging market in 2023, acquiring three new offices in Falmouth, Fall River and Seekonk, Massachusetts. Lamacchia also opened two additional offices in Salem, New Hampshire and Southington, Connecticut, continuing to expand the brokerage’s reach beyond the Massachusetts border. By combining his passion for innovation with his drive to redefine marketing in the real estate landscape, Lamacchia continues to raise the bar for his leadership team as they take the company to new heights. From viral television ads in board shorts to weekly market updates on the local news, Anthony constantly pushes his marketing to the next level. As a proven leader, Boston Agent Magazine named Lamacchia Managing Broker of the Year in 2023. He spends his time managing the brokerage and other Lamacchia Companies, including Lamacchia Property Management, Lamacchia Property Development, and Crush It In Real Estate.

Dana Green

CEO & Team Lead | Dana Green Team

Dana Green prides herself on providing exemplary customer service, and commits to educating herself and the real estate community. In 2023 Green was named the No. 1 REALTOR® in Lafayette, California, her 15th straight year, and the No. 1 REALTOR® in Lamorinda, the 13th straight year. She also won the Five Star Professional Customer Satisfaction Award for the fifth year in a row. Under her leadership, The Dana Green Team placed multiple times on Tom Ferry’s 2023 The Thousand List: the No. 1 Midsize COMPASS Real Estate Team in Northern California, the No. 10 Midsize Real Estate Team in California and the No. 27 Midsize Real Estate Team in the U.S. In addition, last year Green co-authored a book titled “The Real Estate Team Playbook. Work Smarter. Profit More. Get Your Life Back.” She also spoke at her annual, company-wide COMPASS retreat in November.

Diane Glass

CEO | Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago

Diane Glass leads Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago with one goal—operational excellence. She seeks to gain an understanding of what people need most to flourish in their roles whether they are an agent or an employee. Under her leadership the company was ranked as the 2023 No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicago by the Chicago Tribune. In 2023, Glass initiated “Belonging Council,” which explores ways to improve and take action to make the industry and company more diverse, equitable and inclusive. Through this initiative Glass and members began the project of visiting all 77 Chicago neighborhoods, five of which were completed last year. She also spearheaded the “Move Confidently” campaign, and “Make Room,” a fresh way to envision the new possibilities that inspire clients to buy, sell and rent homes through original illustrations of agents in the spaces and places they love most.

