Real estate firms of all shapes and sizes are under the microscope in today’s litigious real estate environment, making risk mitigation more important (and more complex) than ever.

A panel of brokerage, MLS and legal experts will reveal where the biggest risks lie and how to prevent your firm from coming under fire in this information-packed session taking place at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C. Sept. 4-6.

The session, titled, “Avoiding Legal Landmines: Safeguarding Your Business in Litigious Times,” will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 5 from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Mayflower Hotel and will featured five industry leaders as panelists, including:

Kendall Bonner

VP of Industry Relations, The Kendall Bonner Team at eXp Realty

Edward Zorn

CRMLS Vice President and General Counsel, California Regional MLS

Michael McDonagh

General Counsel, Lamacchia Realty

Alex Mihai

General Counsel, Realty ONE Group

Marylin Wilson

Managing Partner, WAV Group

Now more than ever, RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead.

