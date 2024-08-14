In real estate, being a “Futurist” means always looking ahead to move the industry forward. Being an “Influencer” means inspiring others through new perspectives and guidance. Whether it’s advocating for better standards and practices to build a better industry or sharing expert insights to the masses, those in our industry who demonstrate these qualities should be celebrated.

For the eighth year in a row, we are searching for Newsmakers from across the U.S. who are making headlines for their commitment and contributions to the residential and/or commercial real estate sectors, as well as going the extra mile to positively impact their peers, colleagues, clients and the communities they serve.

RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers fall into one of six amazing categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Luminaries and Trailblazers. Take a look at some of our Futurists and Influencers from the 2024 Class of Real Estate Newsmakers below!

Futurists

The Forward Thinkers

Rob Barber

CEO | ATTOM

When it comes to digital data in real estate, the future is now. As CEO of ATTOM—one of the signature names in property data—Rob Barber has the job of protecting the company’s reputation and goals of transparency for professionals and consumers. How to accomplish this strategic vision? Through both innovation and maintenance of proven solutions. During 2023, he oversaw the launch of new ATTOM products such as Property Navigator and Neighborhood Navigator, enabling subscribed companies to offer the best, relevant data on properties and neighborhoods for buyers.

Mark Choey

Founder & CEO | Highnote

Choey boasts a diverse resume with many companies across the industry—not to mention blogging and travel platforms—but Highnote is his creation, and this makes his vision more essential than ever. During 2023, Choey oversaw the integration of AI into the company’s systems, a sure sign of embracing the future to keep his company satisfying its user base. As a result of its continuing efforts, Highnote was recognized by the National Association of REALTORS® and named one of 14 finalists for the Reach Scale-Up Program in April 2023.

Dionna Hall

CEO | BeachesMLS/Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie REALTORS®

Dionna Hall’s main accomplishments in 2023 were brokering partnerships, from a partnership with REdistribute to put MLS data back in the hands of brokers, to a data-sharing agreement between BeachesMLS, Bright MLS and California Regional MLS. As CEO, she spearheaded a consumer ad campaign, “Only a REALTOR®,” designed to educate consumers on the importance of REALTORS® in a year when the profession was upended. Her activism continues in 2024 as she has been selected chair of the Council of Multiple Listing Services.

Influencers

The Thought Leaders

Todd Sumney

Chief Industry Officer | HomeSmart

Todd Sumney is a passionate leader who embraces a growth mindset, and draws on his creativity and expertise to inspire real estate agents to use the market to their advantage and expand their business. In 2023, as chief industry officer and chief marketing officer, Sumney led and executed the successful merger and rebranding of PalmerHouse Properties agents with Solid Source Real Estate Companies agents into a single HomeSmart brand, making HomeSmart the largest single brokerage in Atlanta in Q1 2023. In addition to major growth in 2023, Sumney also focused on training, support and education for his agents, launching the new “Elevate” training series designed to elevate every agent’s business through marketing tactics, operational excellence, skills development and sales training. He also relaunched the HomeSmart Real Estate Podcast, producing more than 30 new episodes in Q2 and Q3.

Tanya Reu-Narvaez

Chief People Officer | Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

As chief people officer, Tanya Reu-Narvaez is relentlessly focused on talent, company culture and the employee experience. In 2023, she built upon the recently developed company purpose, “Winning Behaviors,” by kicking off the CPO Conversation series where she engages in informal, candid discussions with employees to benefit from each other’s knowledge, skills and experiences. Additionally, Reu-Narvaez and her team launched “Winning Moments,” a new spotlight program designed for employees to give colleagues a quick and simple kudos for doing a great job exemplifying the Anywhere Way. She continues to lead and maintain many of the relationships she built with professional DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion)-focused industry organizations, enabling Anywhere to focus on driving real, sustainable change within the real estate industry overall.

Sherri Johnson

Founder & CEO | Sherri Johnson Coaching

In 2023, Sherri Johnson, founder and CEO of Sherri Johnson Coaching, introduced the Sherri Johnson Real Estate Broker Leadership Executive Series Program™ with Certification. The intensive course is intended to help brokers, managers and executives improve agent recruiting, retention and development, and increase their profits. Additionally, Johnson’s “You Rock! A Real Estate Podcast” was recognized as one of the leading business offerings on the Apple podcast platform. The Sherri Johnson PlayBook™ Monthly Subscription gave agents and managers online access to the Sherri Johnson Academy, as well as live group coaching every month.

