Do you have an artificial intelligence strategy for your brokerage? As AI rapidly becomes more embedded into your agents’ smartphones, marketing tools, front office and back-office support systems, having an AI strategy for your brokerage is no longer optional.

Here are three things you need to know to stay ahead.

Don’t sit on the fence: AI won’t wait. Waiting to see how things shake out with AI, as you probably did during the Web3 or blockchain hype phase, is not an option. Delta Media’s survey earlier this year revealed that leading brokerages reported that almost 80% of their agents use AI.

The urgency is real: AI can streamline workflows and reduce costs without negatively impacting customer service. Whether it’s automating tasks agents hate to do, predicting home shopper and seller moves, improving your recruiting efforts or better personalizing customer interactions, AI is already helping to transform how brokerages operate.

To remain competitive tomorrow, you must create a formal AI strategy today. Those who hesitate will fall behind as AI-driven efficiencies and enhanced client experiences become the norm. Delaying creating an AI strategy is like watching your competition take the HOV lane while you’re stuck in traffic.

Pragmatism pays: integrate to innovate. Brokerages should be pragmatic about their AI adoption. Ignore the bells and whistles and focus on AI tools available today that can improve productivity or reduce costs (or both).

Most importantly, choose AI solutions that integrate seamlessly with your existing systems and can be customized to meet your brokerage’s needs. This integration minimizes disruptions and ensures the new tools complement your operations effectively.

The biggest upside is that as your embedded AI technology evolves, your integrated systems will improve. A pragmatic and integrated approach ensures that AI serves your business efficiently and effectively.

Employ the one-word tech test. On a recent AI panel, Glenn Phillips, a leading brokerage owner, used this one-word test for all tech decisions: convenience.

Ask yourself, “Is it convenient?” If a tool isn’t convenient, your agents won’t use it, which means it won’t deliver the intended benefits. This straightforward strategy simplifies decision-making and ensures that the AI tools you choose can enhance your brokerage operations.

Convenience encompasses ease of use and seamless integration into your agents’ workflows, leading to higher adoption rates and better overall efficiency. Additionally, focusing on convenience ensures that the AI tools you select are effective but scalable and flexible, supporting your brokerage as it adapts to new market conditions.

Leaning Into AI today

Having a brokerage AI strategy is vital. AI is not a prospect; it’s a present reality reshaping the real estate industry. By adopting a strategic approach to AI, focusing on practical and integrated solutions and ensuring convenience, you position your brokerage for the changes today and tomorrow. Don’t wait.

