If you plan to list your home in the spring, preparing in the fall can help result in a faster, more efficient and less stressful selling experience. From photographs to decluttering to completing your maintenance checklist, crossing these items off your list will leave you prepared to list your home at the start of the spring real estate season. Read on for everything to do in the fall to successfully list your home in the spring.

Take Listing Photos

Taking professional listing photos in the fall when the grass is still green, the trees still have leaves, the landscaping is lush and the planters are full will showcase your home in its best light and captivate potential buyers. Waiting until late winter or early spring to take photos will result in pictures with bare trees, patchy lawns and an overall drab property image.

Take Family Photos

Taking professional family photographs in your home is a unique way to capture the memories of your time there. Taking a lifestyle approach to these photographs will allow the photographer to capture you doing the things you do in your daily life, like baking at the kitchen island, reading books together on the sofa, playing in the toy room and standing on the front step. A photoshoot at home is a sentimental way to commemorate your time at this house.

Declutter Room-by-Room

Decluttering can be an overwhelming process. If you know you’re selling well in advance, you can benefit from this additional time to clear out the items you no longer need in your home. From the basement to the attic and all the closets, cabinets and drawers in between, decluttering from top to bottom can help the packing process be less overwhelming.

Pack Up Seasonal Items

Any seasonal items you won’t use can be officially packed up. If you sell your home in the spring, you can pack any summer-related items since you’ll ideally be moved out by the following summer.

Assess Necessary Repairs and Put Together a Timeline

With time on your side, you can begin assessing your home to determine what should be repaired before you list your home. You can create a timeline for these updates to help you stay on track and have them completed before your home goes to market.

Schedule a Home Inspection

As the seller, you can schedule a home inspection before you list your home, so you don’t face any surprises when it’s time for a buyer to schedule a home inspection post-offer. While it comes with a cost, planning your home inspection can uncover any potential unknown issues hindering a home sale. Conducting a home inspection on your own home can give you insight into what you should repair so these repairs don’t delay or impede the closing process in the spring.

Complete Fall Landscaping to Prepare for Spring

Scheduling fall landscaping and maintenance can help ensure your spring landscaping is lush and healthy. Doing the work now will also help reduce the amount of work you need to invest in landscaping and curb appeal when your home is on the market.