In real estate, being a “Luminary” means being a larger-than-life role model in this industry. Being a “Trailblazer” means innovating new technologies and programs to better serve everyone from agents to consumers. Whether it’s dedicating their lives to the betterment of the industry at large or working to evolve our business through innovation, those in our industry who demonstrate these qualities should be celebrated.

For the eighth year in a row, we are searching for Newsmakers from across the U.S. who are making headlines for their commitment and contributions to the residential and/or commercial real estate sectors, as well as going the extra mile to positively impact their peers, colleagues, clients and the communities they serve.

RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers fall into one of six amazing categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Luminaries and Trailblazers. Take a look at some of our Luminaries and Trailblazers from the 2024 Class of Real Estate Newsmakers below!

Luminaries

The Industry Icons

Chris Dietz

President, Global Operations | Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

In 2023, Chris Dietz, president of global operations for Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, restructured the team to better serve its members and recruit quality-focused companies in Africa and other key expansion areas. He also oversaw the acquisition of new networks outside the U.S. and the introduction of a dedicated new development marketing program, Destinations by LeadingRE. Dietz has a holistic knowledge of different markets, business processes and cultural nuances. He has worked to foster a globally minded team environment with a focus on diversity and global thinking.

Jenni Bonura

President & CEO | Harry Norman, REALTORS®

In 2023, Jenni Bonura, president and CEO of Harry Norman, REALTORS®, led the company through the opening of two new office locations and the launch of a new website and CRM. She also expanded the leadership team with the new role of vice president of business development. Bonura received numerous awards for her leadership, and the brokerage ranked 84th nationwide in the 2023 RISMedia Power Broker Report. Bonura takes a comprehensive approach to luxury-home marketing, new-home sales and agent development. She has a broad influence in the real estate industry and frequently contributes to high-profile media outlets. Bonura cultivates a work culture that emphasizes collaboration and excellence. She also supports charitable causes through the Harry Norman, REALTORS® Philanthropy Fund.

Cliff Long

CEO | Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association

Under the leadership of CEO Cliff Long, the Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association (ORRA) created its first-ever diversity council in 2023. The council connected multiple societies under one roof to provide networking, educational and event opportunities; connect people with diverse backgrounds; and allow for organizational changes to drive initiatives forward. In 2023, ORRA signed memorandums of understanding (MOU) with Hungary, Brazil and Albania to reinforce the organization’s position as a global association of REALTORS®. That was the highest number MOUs ORRA had ever signed in a single year. Under Long’s leadership, ORRA met its 2023 REALTOR® Political Action Committee fundraising goal by mid-year. ORRA and its members raised the most in the organization’s history, and in the shortest amount of time.

Trailblazers

The Agents of Change

Art Carter

CEO | CRMLS

REdistribute, the groundbreaking project that CRMLS CEO Art Carter developed in partnership with Bright MLS in 2022, officially left the launch pad last spring. Designed to harness the vast amount of data captured by the nation’s MLSs, and then distribute that data for institutional use, REdistribute aims to put money back into the pockets of those who own the data: the brokers. As of June 2023, REdistribute had secured data coverage of nearly 50% of the residential real estate properties in the country, and reported a healthy pipeline of MLSs ready to come on board. Carter, meanwhile, continued to keep CRMLS, the nation’s largest MLS with more than 110,000 users, out in front in terms of innovation. In July, the organization released the REcenterhub dashboard across its three MLS systems: CRMLS Matrix, CRMLS Paragon and Flexmls. The in-house developed dashboard provides new features to streamline productivity for real estate professionals. In addition to a new, modernized user interface, the dashboard offers customization options for both users and associations, industry information such as market data trends and news articles, and enhanced interactivity for ease of use.

Jemila Winsey

Broker/Owner | ERA Legacy Living

Jemila Winsey, broker/owner at ERA Legacy Living, has led an inspiring legacy of passion, drive and strategic vision. Since forming ERA Legacy Living with her husband in 2004, Winsey has catapulted the brokerage to remarkable growth, earning among the top 1.5% in the U.S year-after-year. Her commitment to making a positive difference through real estate stands as a testament to her trailblazing spirit. In 2023, Winsey was instrumental in pioneering groundbreaking initiatives, notably organizing the National Association of Real Estate Brokers’ (NAREB) Top 100 Black Real Estate Professional Awards. Serving as Texas REALTORS® regional vice president, she also spearheaded the opening of its new location in Houston. Her influence extends to significant roles in the real estate sector, serving on the board of the Houston Association of REALTORS® (HAR) and as a regional vice president on the Texas REALTORS® Executive Board. Her remarkable achievements earned her recognition as one of the Top 40 Women Who Mean Business by the Houston Business Journal and the No. 1 Black REALTOR® among the Top 20 REALTORS® in Houston by Houston’s Chapter of NAREB.

Abby Lee

SVP of Marketing and Communications | RE/MAX LLC

As senior vice president of marketing and communications, Abby Lee has demonstrated unparalleled forward thinking and innovation. Under her leadership, RE/MAX launched the groundbreaking “Unstoppable Starts Here” campaign in 2023. Developed in collaboration with creative agency Camp + King, the initiative unites the brand\’s extensive network under a powerful rallying cry. The campaign showcases the myriad advantages of affiliating with the iconic RE/MAX balloon, empowering RE/MAX agents to become “unstoppable” forces in the industry. Lee’s strategic vision led to the brand revitalization, including contemporary redesigns of yard signs for agents with optional darker color schemes, enhanced agent photo options, and expanded sign rider selections.

To see the full list of 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers, click here.