Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) has officially announced Charles El-Moussa as the company’s new General Counsel, effective immediately.

MRED stated that El-Moussa will play a crucial role in providing legal guidance to the company’s ongoing strategic discussions, ensuring the multiple listings service continues to stay ahead of the curve and navigate the complex challenges of the modern real estate landscape.

“Charles is an exceptional addition to our team, bringing not only a strong legal background but also a deep understanding of real estate operations,” said Rebecca Jensen, president and CEO of MRED. “His leadership experience, particularly as General Counsel, Chief Operating Officer and President of top brokerages in Texas, will be a huge asset as we continue to navigate the complexities of our industry.”

Jensen continued, “What really sets Charles apart is his innovative mindset and his ability to blend legal expertise with strategic insight. His work in the PropTech space and his passion for driving growth and innovation make him the perfect fit to help shape MRED’s future.”

In addition to working with current legal firm Greenberg Traurig on existing litigation, MRED stated that El-Moussa will be tasked with internal contracts and governance, supporting Human Resources, and providing legal input to ongoing strategic discussions.

El-Moussa brings a wealth of experience, MRED stated, having worked as a commercial litigator and held previous roles as the president at Coldwell Banker Realty and general counsel/COO at RE/MAX in Texas. He has also mentored startups through the National Association of REALTORS® REACH program, provided brokerage and advisory services to Move.inc/Realtor.com.

“I’m thrilled to join Rebecca and the talented MRED team in this new role,” said El-Moussa. “This is an incredibly dynamic time for the industry, and I look forward to working together to serve the estate professionals who rely on us.”

