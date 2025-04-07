After celebrating another class of real estate rookie superstars in 2024, RISMedia has announced that nominations for its fourth-annual Real Estate Rookie of the Year contest will open soon.

The 2025 Rookie of the Year award, designed to honor real estate professionals who are new to the business yet achieving extraordinary results, recognizes novice agents for their accomplishments in 2024. This year’s Rookie of the Year contest will recognize five regional winners in addition to one national award recipient. RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year award is sponsored by industry education leader, Colibri Real Estate.

Nominees for the 2025 Real Estate Rookie of the Year award will be considered based on their 2024 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement. RISMedia will announce the top five finalists per five major U.S. regions this June, and the five regional winners will be announced in July. The national 2025 Rookie of the Year winner will be revealed and awarded during RISMedia’s Annual Awards Gala, taking place at the 37th annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, Sept. 3 – 5, in Washington. D.C.

“The unprecedented events impacting the residential real estate market last year presented a monumental challenge for the most seasoned of real estate professionals, let alone those new to the business,” says RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. “During turbulent times such as these, it’s critical that we recognize those rookie agents who are carving a path to success—for both themselves and the clients they serve—despite the many obstacles in their way. RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year award helps us shine a spotlight on those who represent the proud future of this industry, and we am honored to be a part of that effort.”

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with RISMedia to celebrate new agents who have shown exceptional ability to adapt and excel in their careers, making meaningful impacts on both their communities and the profession,” says Tina Lapp, Market Leader for Colibri Real Estate. “What we’re seeing from this year’s rookies is remarkable resilience and innovation in navigating market challenges. These emerging professionals are embracing technology, focusing on client relationships, and demonstrating that even in a shifting market, there are significant opportunities for dedicated agents who bring fresh perspectives. Their success stories inspire us and affirm that the future of real estate is in capable hands. We’re honored to recognize their achievements and the positive difference they’re making in the industry.”

RISMedia’s 2024 Rookie of the Year recipient and Regional Winner for the South was Heather Stenson, a REALTOR® with Connect Realty in The Woodlands, Texas, who transitioned into real estate from a career in teaching, and achieved 37 transactions totaling over $7.3 million during her first year in the business. Stenson and the five regional winners were honored at RISMedia’s 2024 Power Broker Reception & Dinner in Boston, Massachusetts.

Learn more about RISMedia’s Rookie of the Year program here.