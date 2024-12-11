Don’t let Heather Stenson’s youthful persona fool you. What she may lack in years of experience she more than makes up for in dedication to her craft and commitment to her clients. And as RISMedia’s 2024 Real Estate Rookie of the Year winner, she now has the accolades to prove it.

Designed to honor new-agent success and professionalism, RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year Award, now in its third year, is sponsored by industry education leader, Colibri Real Estate. Nominees for the 2024 award were considered based on their 2023 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement. To qualify for this year’s award, agents must not have been licensed prior to January 2022.

Prior to becoming RISMedia’s 2024 national Rookie of the Year, Stenson, a REALTOR with Connect Realty in The Woodlands, Texas, was the 2024 regional winner for the South, competing against winners representing the West, Midwest, Northeast and Southeast regions. The five regional winners were selected from among 25 finalists, chosen from hundreds of nominations. Stenson’s national title was announced during RISMedia’s 28th Annual Power Broker Dinner this past November, where she accepted the award with surprise and gratitude.

“I am so thankful,” she said from the stage of the Renaissance Boston Seafront Hotel. “If you were to ask me a year ago today if I’d be standing here, I’d say there’d be absolutely no way. I just know all my prayers were answered—that I was making the right choice to join this business.”

Becoming a Rookie-Year Sensation

Stenson proves that success in real estate—especially early on in one’s career—takes much more than a strong desire. It takes a keen business sense, top-notch relationship-building skills and a proactive approach to learning.

In fact, ramping up learning was critical to Stenson’s early success as a rookie agent. “When I first started in real estate, I realized how critical it was to immerse myself in learning and surround myself with experts,” she explains. “To shorten the learning curve, I focused on building a strong knowledge base quickly—everything from local market trends to the nuances of contracts and negotiations. “Being proactive and asking questions helped me avoid pitfalls that many new agents face, setting me up for success right out of the gate.”

To that end, Stenson devoted time to shadowing experienced agents and attending training sessions. She considers many of these agents—along with her broker—her greatest mentors.

“I was lucky to have an incredible support system,” she says. “My broker not only provided a wealth of knowledge, but also encouraged me to push myself out of my comfort zone while always being available for guidance when needed. Additionally, several senior agents within my office took me under their wing and showed me the ropes—how to handle client concerns, negotiate effectively and market myself in a competitive environment. They were willing to share both their successes and failures, which was invaluable to my growth. Their mentorship made all the difference, especially when I faced early challenges.”

Of course, education and training alone does not guarantee rookie-year success. Stenson also leaned into technology—from CRM tools to social media platforms—to help her streamline client management and marketing tasks. But the secret weapon that most vaulted her real estate career, she adds, was relationship-building.

“Real estate is all about trust, and I’ve focused on developing lasting relationships with clients, many of whom become repeat clients or refer me to others,” explains Stenson. “I make it a point to always be available, communicative and transparent with my clients. I also prioritize staying involved in the community through local events, networking opportunities and giving back whenever possible. Being present and visible in The Woodlands, where I live and work, has helped me become a trusted local expert, which has been key to my success.”

Keeping a Good Thing Going

An award-winning first year in real estate is impressive, no doubt, but building steady, sustainable success is the Holy Grail all agents strive for. Stenson is no exception—but she’s got a game plan.

“I’m focused on expanding my business and continuing to improve my services,” she says. “By the end of 2025, I hope to grow my team and start working with more high-end properties, which is a goal I’m actively working toward. I also plan to increase my online presence and lead generation through more targeted digital marketing campaigns.”

Stenson’s vision for her real estate career extends far into the future as well, setting her sights on not just business growth, but giving back.

“Five years from now, I see myself with a fully established real estate team and perhaps even mentoring new agents, much like I was mentored early in my career,” she says. “I also envision diversifying into other areas of real estate, such as property development or investment, while continuing to serve the community I love.”