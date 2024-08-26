Above, Trish McCall. Shown below, additional McCall team members in order of appearance: Ilham Ghanim, Jonathan Vejar, Kelley Perry and Mauro Vazquez. Photo credit: Ashley Gomez of Digital Twinners

As a traveling sales rep some 25 years ago, Trish McCall was logging 1,000 miles a week when she listed her Northern California home for sale.

“I had a fabulous agent,” McCall said. “She did a great job for me, and she helped me realize that as an experienced salesperson, I might do well in real estate and be able to spend more time at home.”

When the agent offered to take her on and mentor her, McCall became licensed–and sold 40 homes in her first 12 months as an agent.

The secret weapon in her back pocket, McCall laughed, was an ice cream scoop.

“My family owned a Baskin Robbins store in Santa Rosa,” she said. “I kept a freezer in my office. Any client or prospective who came in to see me got an ice cream treat–and once a year, I took over the shop and hosted a ‘free scoop night’ for my client families.”

But it was skill that drove her business. In 2003, with a growing client list, she hired her first transaction coordinator to help ease the workload, and the McCall Team, currently serving Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties, was born.

Today the team of three agents and two administrators, with over $541 million in sales over the last 21 years, is consistently ranked among the area’s top-performing teams.



Barbara Pronin: Ice cream aside, you seem to have taken to real estate like a duck to water.

Trish McCall: I loved the business from the start–and I give full credit to my mentor, Mary Ann Walker, who has continued to be a great resource for me over the years.

BP: Looking over your resume, I see you’ve worked under the banner of several brands in your 20-plus year career.

TM: Yes, and that has allowed me to collaborate with numerous REALTORS®, fostering long-term relationships and building trust, which are crucial for success. Each transition in my career was driven by a desire to grow and enhance my team-building skills–and since my first independent company merged with Coldwell Banker, being back here now, in the Coldwell Banker Santa Rosa-Bicentennial office, is like coming home. We appreciate their resources and professionalism.

BP: How have you maintained a top-producing team in spite of a wildly cycling market?

TM: The agents and administrators I took on have without exception wanted to learn and were not afraid to work hard, no matter the market. We were able to pivot skillfully through the world of short sales when the market fell apart in 2008 and to shift back strategically when business went through the roof. I should mention, too, that my son, Tim McCall, played a pivotal role in the formation and success of our team. Today, he runs a very successful coaching company.

BP: How is your team organized, Trish? How and when do you communicate?

TM: We have a dynamic lead buyer’s agent, Mauro Vazquez, another great buyer’s agent, Kelley Perry, as well as a director of operations and a transaction coordinator who keep us all on track. We meet every day, and talk often during the day, and we have a monthly meeting to plan and generate fresh ideas. We work very collaboratively, with one another and with our clients. and we’ve been together a long time. Every four years, I take all of us on a team trip abroad as a reward for their loyalty and hard work.

BP: How would you characterize your team philosophy?

TM: We prioritize building strong relationships with our clients, and we show our thanks with four client events every year – an ice cream social, a costume night and pumpkin giveaway, a Christmas party, and a fourth fresh idea, like maybe a free movie night. We take a comprehensive approach to marketing, we have a deep understanding of the local market, and we are committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for our clients.

BP: What was production like in 2023, and what are your goals for this year?

TM: We sold 40 homes for a total of $36 million in 2023. Our goal this year is 60 to 75 homes.

BP: How do you see your role as team leader?

TM: I see myself as chief guide and cheerleader. My goal is to provide a pathway to success for each member of my team – to set them on the road to professional gratification as well as financial peace of mind.

BP: Any advice for others who are thinking of creating a team?

TM: This is a tough but rewarding business, and it must be run like a business. It’s not about taking on bodies, but on collaborating with like-minded people who want to partner, keep learning, and commit to doing the best possible job for every client.

To learn more about the McCall real estate team, visit https://www.mccallteam.com/.

McCall Team Listing

1915 Manzanita Avenue, Santa Rosa, California

Discover your own piece of paradise with this breathtaking property, located in the desirable Brush Creek area. Nestled among the trees, this tranquil retreat offers three bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms and 1,934+/- square feet, all on a lush 0.38+/- acre lot. The light-filled living room, along with the inviting kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a dining area and wood flooring creating the ideal livable space on the main level. The cozy family room with fireplace and French doors opening to the manicured grounds. Enjoy a relaxing primary suite with French doors leading to the serene patio. Additional features include a storage/workshop area, indoor laundry, air conditioning and ample parking for multiple vehicles. The paradise-like grounds with a spa, fruit trees, flowers and gardens are a must see!

Listing price: $1,075,000

To view the full listing, click here.