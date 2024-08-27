Century 21 Real Estate is expanding the brand’s presence in Southern Massachusetts with its latest affiliation: Custom Home Realty with offices in Mendon and Framingham.

The dual office brokerage was originally founded in late 2017 by broker/owners Deborah Flanagan and Naomi Vogt. Together, the duo have guided their company to become one of the premier residential real estate providers in Middlesex, Worcester, Bristol, Norfolk and Providence counties.

Century 21 stated that the firm has developed specializations in all types of real estate, including luxury, farm and land, historic homes and new construction. Their efforts and expertise have helped the brokerage to receive local market recognition including the My FM 101.3 ‘Quest for the Best’ 2023 Gold awards for Real Estate Company and Commercial Real Estate Agent as well as the 2023 Silver award for Real Estate – Customer Service.

“Deb and Naomi have done an amazing job becoming a premier real estate provider in Southern Massachusetts after only a few short years,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21. “Not only do they have the industry know-how, but they also have the drive to keep getting bigger and better. They’re already tech and marketing savvy, which is why we’re so excited to see what limits their company can push with access to the CENTURY 21 global network, tools and services.”

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Custom Home Realty, Flanagan and Vogt plan to use the brand’s resources, particularly the support network and marketing services, to help fuel organic growth as well as to pursue strategic mergers and acquisitions in the near future.

“We’re very hands-on in our onboarding process, as we only look for agents that fit within our company’s culture,” said Vogt. “We’ve been incredibly fortunate to establish a well-known name for ourselves locally, but as growth-oriented owners, Deb and I knew we had to look for more. The CENTURY 21 brand was the answer. With access to these world-class professional development tools, we can quickly expand our reach and integrate new and experienced agents alike without compromising our culture and independence.”

Along with the firm’s reputation for digital marketing prowess, Flanagan and Vogt stated that it has also become well-known for its affiliated agents’ ability to look beyond the numbers and technological aspects of buying and selling, addressing the critical human needs in each transaction.

“As a business owner with a strong marketing background, I understand the importance of embracing all of the trending changes in modern technology. It’s essential for our brokerage to provide agents and clients with competitive marketing and advertising strategies. These tools can help guide us to our core passion within the industry – making a difference in someone’s life while nurturing long term relationships,” said Flanagan. “This is why Naomi and I knew we had to start our own brokerage. We take great pride in merging the traditional, human-centric approach to real estate with our ability to innovate and implement today’s latest solutions.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.