Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

The most effective way to implement social media to grow your business is to branch out into ads across your platforms.

The perfect social media strategy not only focuses on building a profile and posting to attract followers and leads for your business, but also on using ads to engage even further out of the immediate sphere of your profile. Good marketing only reaches so far on social media, but boosting posts can push even farther.

To get started, here are some of the basics of boosting your posts across social media platforms:

Audience

When you boost a post on any social media, you should designate a specific audience that you want the content to reach. This means picking ages, location, interests and even behaviors to target.

You know your business best: who would be interested in your services? Who do you want to be interested in your services? These are two groups you should be targeting.

Budget and timeframe

After you designate your audience, you have to set your budget and your timeframe. While you probably already have your own marketing budget, keep in mind the impact and reach you want for your posts when you choose your boosting budget. Bigger isn’t always better, but don’t sell your posts too short. The same goes for choosing your timeframe of keeping a post boosted.

Call to action

When boosting posts, you need to have a clear call to action in order to encourage viewers to engage with your content and brand. This can take many different forms: asking for a like/comment, following you, visiting a link in the post or in your bio, and more. You just have to make some sort of appeal for your viewers to interact with your content.

Frequency

Boosting your posts should become a routine in order to get the most bang for your buck. That means making some kind of schedule to boost posts in order to achieve consistency. You can go weekly or biweekly, you can designate a specific series of posts to be boosted at every new entry, and more. Whatever makes the most sense for your specific social media strategy.

Analyze

After you boost a post, you should always be sure to check the analytics on it so you can determine what worked and what didn’t in your approach. Always analyze and learn from every boosted post in order to perfect your formula.

To learn more about analyzing data from your post, read our article: Social Skills: Analytics and the Tools to Track Them.

