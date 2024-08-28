This day, which we celebrate on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, isn’t just a historical marker; it’s a heartfelt call to champion a world where the cherished women in my life, and women everywhere, can flourish unhindered. It’s a day to celebrate our strides forward and to rekindle our dedication to the journey ahead.

On Aug. 26, 1920, a monumental shift occurred in the United States: the 19th Amendment was certified, granting American women the right to vote. This historic victory was the result of decades of relentless advocacy by the suffrage movement, an endeavor spearheaded by a courageous group of women who dared to challenge societal norms to secure this fundamental right. As we approach Women’s Equality Day, it’s a moment not only to celebrate this pivotal achievement but also to reflect on the continuous journey toward gender equality and the influential figures who have championed this cause.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: The late Supreme Court Justice, affectionately known as RBG, was a titan of justice whose legal prowess reshaped the American legal landscape regarding gender equality. Ginsburg’s strategic litigation before she ascended to the Supreme Court helped establish the legal precedents necessary to combat gender discrimination. Her leadership lesson was clear: use the power of the law as a tool for change, proving that steadfast resolve and intellectual rigor can alter the course of history.

John Legend: An unexpected but powerful advocate for women’s rights, John Legend has used his platform in the music and entertainment industry to speak out against gender inequality and promote change. His participation in campaigns focusing on education and justice for women demonstrates the impact of allyship in feminism, showcasing that gender equality should involve the active participation of all genders.

Michelle Obama: As the First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama transformed the role into a platform for advocating for women’s and girls’ education worldwide. Her initiatives, such as Let Girls Learn, not only aimed to break the barriers that keep girls from achieving their potential but also highlighted the global scale of gender inequality. Her lesson is one of inclusivity and the global sisterhood, reminding us that our efforts must transcend borders.

Prince Harry: Prince Harry’s advocacy for women has often been through his charitable work, focusing on issues like girls’ education in developing countries and support for women in the military. His actions remind us that leadership in gender equality means being an active participant and supporter, not just in public declarations but also in tangible actions that support systemic change.

So, what’s the message? As we honor Women’s Equality Day, let us be inspired by leaders like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Michelle Obama, who have shown that leadership has many faces and can profoundly impact our pursuit of gender equality. Today, I challenge you to reflect on how you can promote equality, whether through mentorship, improving workplace practices, or meaningful discussions about gender rights. Let’s live out the spirit of this day in all we do, leading the way to a world where everyone can thrive.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.