Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced a network expansion in Silicon Valley with its latest affiliation of female-led Anew Elite Realty based in San Jose.

According to a release, the boutique luxury firm was established in 2022 by current broker/owner Karen Fangfang Xu. Xu is an international globetrotter, who left her home in China at only 13 to travel and work around the world, including in the Middle East, Europe and Asia, the company said. After eventually earning her bachelor’s degree in Hospitality and Business Administration from Washington State University, Xu planted her professional roots in San Jose’s real estate industry. Today, her multicultural background, experience in corporate hospitality, and Master of Business Administration degree from San Jose State University help her to manage the luxury Silicon Valley firm, the company said.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Anew Realty, Xu said she intends to fortify her personal brand within the market in order to pursue future merger and acquisition opportunities. She also wants to utilize the robust infrastructure of the CENTURY 21 brand to streamline her affiliated agents’ current efforts so they can provide their clients with a more standardized buying and selling experience, she said.

“Affiliating with CENTURY 21® brand gives us the opportunity to pursue growth, both with our existing agents and by providing us with the tools to attract new agents,” said Xu. “Our affiliated sales professionals will now have access to world-class systems and services which can help them bolster their personal books of business, while these systems and services in themselves will also be a major draw to other prospective agents in the area. As an international businesswoman myself, I am fully aware of the capabilities that an international brand like CENTURY 21 has to offer.”

Xu’s multicultural background allows her to communicate with the extremely diverse clientele of the Silicon Valley and Bay Area and also allows the firm to have insight into the unique cultural values that each client brings to the transaction, a release noted. The firm’s ability to understand and address these niches is why Xu labels every deal as a “personal, lifelong relationship-builder,” she said.

“Our market represents one of the most diverse areas in all of America,” said Xu. “If you aren’t able to go the extra mile to understand the unique background, cultural values and specific needs of every client who comes through your door, you simply won’t make it in San Jose real estate. Fortunately for us, we love the personal aspect of the process. At only 13, I knew I wanted to see the world and understand its people, and now I get to continue to have that experience with every person we get the opportunity to serve.”

The company noted that in 2020, U.S. News & World Report dubbed San Jose as the 6th most diverse city in all of America, with Oakland and Stockton also being named within the top 10.

“To succeed in Central California’s real estate industry takes someone who’s both willing and capable to handle the unique challenges that present themselves every day,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “There is no “typical” consumer in the Silicon Valley or Bay Area, instead, it takes case-by-case digging and a personal level of understanding to be able to truly address a consumer’s needs. Karen’s international background and adept industry knowledge make her an exceptional role model in her market, and we can’t wait to join her on her journey as she continues to expand her reach.”

