REsides, Inc. announced the appointment of William Long as Vice President of Business Development. In this role, Long will leverage his extensive experience in business development and sales to drive growth, expand market share and strengthen relationships with key real estate industry stakeholders across the US. He will focus on creating impactful client partnerships and implementing strategic initiatives that align with REsides’ commitment to innovation and customer success.

REsides stated that Long brings a decade of expertise in the real estate industry, having cultivated relationships and driven revenue growth in multiple roles. Long is well-versed in key account management, territory management, and B2B sales.

“We are excited to welcome Will to the team to provide the conduit for Brokers to gain a competitive advantage by partnering with REsides,” said Stevenson. “His ability to build a client base from the ground up while executing strategic sales initiatives will lead to significant territory expansion and revenue generation.”

Most recently, REsides noted that Long served as Vice President of Sales at Embark in Dallas, Texas, where he identified new business opportunities and managed relationships with potential clients as well as C-level executives. His outreach and market analysis efforts contributed to the firm’s lead generation and client base expansion. Prior to that, Long held the position of Vice President of Business Development at Realtracs in Brentwood, Tennessee, where he launched expansion efforts into four separate territories, onboarding clients in each area. He was key in developing the company’s sales division and implementing a statewide MLS pipeline in Tennessee.

“Joining REsides is an incredible opportunity to be part of an organization that prioritizes innovation and Broker success,” said Long. “The REsides platform is spearheading a cutting-edge business model for Multiple Listing Services, and I am eager to contribute to its continued growth by expanding its market presence throughout the US and provide an avenue for Brokers to develop strategies that include the MLS. As we navigate through the constantly evolving real estate environment, my goal is to ensure that our clients not only succeed but thrive with the support of REsides’ robust tools and resources.”

For more information, visit https://joinresides.com/.