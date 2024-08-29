Stellar MLS showcased its innovative solutions and latest tools for the real estate industry at the 2024 Florida REALTORS® Convention & Trade Expo last week at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando. With some 3,000 registrations and 200 industry experts and exhibitors, the annual event offers real estate professionals an opportunity to connect with industry leaders, learn from top producers and stay ahead of industry changes and market trends.

This marked the ninth year Stellar MLS has sponsored and participated in the event. “We’re proud to sponsor the Florida REALTORS® Convention & Trade Expo and join our colleagues to share solutions and best practices,” said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of Stellar MLS. “This is an exceptional networking event that brings together a diverse range of industry professionals and is invaluable for fostering connections and collaborations across the many sectors within real estate.”

In addition to the two-day Trade Expo Aug. 21-22, Stellar MLS stated that the convention featured educational sessions with nationally recognized speakers, trainers and industry experts from around the state; peer-to-peer training focusing on current challenges and opportunities; CE credit courses; REBarCamp Orlando — a day of peer-to-peer learning and sharing of information on everything from getting listings and handling multiple offers, to social media marketing and the latest tech gadgets.

For more information, visit https://www.stellarmls.com/.