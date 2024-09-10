United® Real Estate has announced the company has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 for the eighth year as one the fastest-growing privately held U.S. companies. This year, the firm was named the No. 1 Fastest-Growing National Brokerage by revenue, according to a release by the brokerage.

The ranking considers the three-year average growth rates of 5,000 U.S. companies representing a significant segment of the economy.

“Much has been written about how to lead and how to thrive in ambiguity and in periods of great change. The NAR class action lawsuit and resultant changes in the way buyers and sellers now handle agent compensation and a historically rapid increase in interest rates to get inflation under control created a tremendous amount of turbulence and ambiguity,” said Dan Duffy, CEO of United Real Estate Group. “The paradox in all of this is that United Real Estate has benefited from this turbulence. The migration of agents to our higher payout model, which has been underway for a decade, has accelerated. When the dust settles, we will view the challenging past few years not as ‘dark days’ but as days when the fulcrum shifted in our favor, and the market moved towards us, our agents and our clients.”

Founded in 2011, United’s fee-based model only charges agents one flat fee for every transaction instead of requiring agents to pay the brokerage a greater percentage of their earnings, known as a commission split, the company stated.

The company believes its fee-based brokerage model is the best example of free enterprise in the industry, where agents are unencumbered by commission splits and free to negotiate and lower costs for services to win business.

“United’s continued success, even while U.S. home sales are slowing, is evidence of product fit-to-market that agents and consumers benefit from every day,” the release stated.

For more information, visit https://joinunitedrealestate.com/.