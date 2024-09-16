Canopy REALTOR® Association has announced the promotion of Michele L. McCaskill, Esq. to General Counsel and Association COO. She previously served as VP of Risk Management and Assistant General Counsel.

As General Counsel, Canopy stated that McCaskill will serve as the chief legal officer to all Canopy entities including Canopy Realtor® Association, Canopy MLS and Canopy Housing Foundation. McCaskill will provide legal guidance and support to ensure compliance with laws and regulations, mitigate legal risks, and protect the organization’s interests. She is also responsible for developing strategies for compliance and risk/litigation management, all contract management, and policy development.

As Canopy REALTOR® Association’s COO, the association stated that McCaskill will oversee day-to-day operational functions and programs including membership, professional development and education, and marketing and communications. Working with department leadership, McCaskill is also responsible for strategy development, leadership and management, performance monitoring, innovation and improvement.

“Michele’s extensive background in Association operations, compliance, and legal matters, combined with her years of experience make her an invaluable resource to our organization, members, and industry,” Canopy CEO, Anne Marie DeCatsye, Esq., said. “Her knowledge of the industry and legal expertise have contributed immensely to Canopy’s ability to navigate challenges in our industry and be well poised for the future.”

Prior to her current role, a release noted that McCaskill served as Assistant General Counsel for the Association, after graduating with honors from Charlotte School of Law and passing the North Carolina State Bar in 2011. While attending law school at night, McCaskill served as Vice President of the Member Services Department at Canopy.

For more information, visit https://www.carolinahome.com/.