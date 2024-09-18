Many adults struggle to go to bed at the same time every night and don’t get enough hours of rest. Insufficient sleep can reduce productivity and negatively impact physical and mental health.

Cell phone addiction is a major part of the problem. If you find it hard to put your phone down and get to bed on time, switching your device to grayscale mode can help.

How Can Your Phone Interfere With Sleep?

Checking your email or scrolling through social media in the evening can keep you from getting enough sleep. It’s easy to tell yourself that you’ll only spend a few minutes looking at your device, then realize that hours have passed.

Turning in later than you should is only part of the problem. A cell phone ordinarily emits blue light that interferes with the production of melatonin, which is essential for sleep. Using your phone close to bedtime can make it hard to fall asleep and stay asleep.

What Is Grayscale?

Cell phone apps are designed to be visually appealing. Bright, stimulating colors are part of what makes a phone so hard to put down.

When a cell phone is in grayscale, everything is black and white. That makes the phone and its content less interesting to look at, which makes a person less likely to use the device.

How Can Grayscale Help You Get More Sleep?

You probably know that you should put your phone away hours before you go to bed, but that’s easier said than done. Removing attractive colors and making your phone look boring is one way to combat your phone addiction and get enough rest.

Switching your phone to grayscale several hours before bedtime can help you wind down. Instead of looking at your phone, you can focus your attention on other relaxing activities, like reading a book or journaling.

Going to bed when you intend to and getting enough sleep can improve your life in numerous ways. You’ll be more focused and productive at work, less stressed and more patient when interacting with other people. You’ll have more energy and will likely see improvements in your overall health.

How Can You Switch Your Cell Phone to Grayscale?

To put your phone in grayscale, you’ll have to adjust the settings. The exact procedure will depend on the specific kind of device you have. You can look for instructions for your device online. Some cell phones can be programmed to automatically switch to grayscale at a specific time every day.