Dropping your child off at college can be bittersweet. You’re proud of your child’s accomplishments thus far and excited to see what the future holds, but you might also be feeling anxiety and a sense of loss. Those emotions are completely normal. Here are some strategies to make the transition easier.

Prepare Your Child as Well as You Can

Thinking of your child’s impending move to college as a sudden and drastic change can make it more stressful than it needs to be. Ideally, you should start preparing your child for life away from home during the high school years. Helping your child gradually become more independent can make the transition to college easier for everyone.

Have an Honest Conversation

Some parents worry that their college-age child won’t make friends or get enough sleep, while others are concerned that their child might spend too much time socializing and not enough time studying. Address your concerns directly. You won’t be able to control everything that happens while your child is away at college, but you might be able to provide helpful advice or arrange regular check-ins.

Discuss How You’ll Stay Connected

Once your child has started taking classes and established a routine, you might want to schedule a weekly phone call or video chat. You can also stay in touch via text or email, but don’t overdo it. Give your child the freedom to enjoy the college experience.

Talk about how often you’ll see each other in person. If your child will be attending school far from home, you might only see each other over the holidays. If your child’sschool is nearby, that doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll see each other a lot. College students are busy with classes, extracurricular activities, part-time jobs and social activities. If your child doesn’t want you to visit often, don’t take it personally.

Think About How Your Life Will Change

If you have other kids, you might spend more time helping them with schoolwork or supporting their extracurricular activities while their older sibling is away at college. If you won’t have any kids still at home, make sure that you’ll have things to keep you busy. This can be an excellent opportunity to spend more time on a hobby that you have neglected, explore new interests, reconnect with old friends or maybe even start a side hustle.

Talk to Other Parents

Seek support from other parents with a child who is currently in college or who has already graduated. Sharing your experiences and hearing about theirs can help you deal with conflicting emotions during this exciting time.