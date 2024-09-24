HouseAmp—the fintech firm which allows real estate brokers to offer homeowners financing for pre-sell renovations, staging and more—has announced a new partnership with BOSSCAT™ Home Services and Technologies—the online home repair and renovation platform—to offer brokers, agents and homeowners more timely, high-quality repairs and renovations when preparing a home for sale.

“BOSSCAT is known for doing great work and we love the service they provide for their clients.” said Rick Hennessey, CEO of HouseAmp. “We curate the top service providers for our brokerage partners and agents, so we are honored to welcome BOSSCAT on the platform as a partner. Agents want the best experience for their homeowner customers, and we know that BOSSCAT delivers!”

HouseAmp stated that real estate professionals and homeowners can access transparent and timely renovation quotes and quality services from BOSSCAT and independent financing options through them.

“We are excited to launch this partnership with the industry-leading team at HouseAmp,” Min Alexander, CEO and Founder of BOSSCAT. “This joint offering aligns with our mission to empower more choices for homeowners, investors and real estate professionals through innovative and customer-centric solutions.”

