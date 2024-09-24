Every transaction is different now. Depending on where you practice, you might have already been signing buyer agreements with every client. You might even work in a region where compensation can still be offered on the MLS. But as the changes prescribed by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) settlement agreement take hold, and the industry has (seemingly) navigated the transition without major disruption, the big question is: what is actually going to change?

According to many both inside and outside the industry, the answer is your paycheck. Mainstream media has seized on the theory, put forward by lawsuit plaintiffs and some academics, that commissions are set to drop significantly. But no independent entity has sought to measure the effect (if any) these changes have on real estate compensation.

Until now.

RISMedia’s 2024 Contract & Commission Study will be the first data-based, national and comprehensive assessment of what has happened to commissions since the NAR settlement. Bolstered by two years of proprietary data, and in partnership with a leading market research firm, the study will provide a real answer to burning questions regarding what, where or if changes to NAR policy are affecting the industry’s bottom line.

But RISMedia needs your help! Your answers and insights—fully anonymous—will provide the foundation for our landmark analysis and fearless objective journalism. Your participation in the survey is key to the whole industry understanding the current state—and the future trajectory—of a brave new world for real estate.

