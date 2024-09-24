With all the noise and distractions out there—whether it be changes in the industry, click-bait headlines or negativity in the media—it’s more important than ever to tune out the noise and simply focus on what you can control: you. Focus on your mindset, improving your skills, improving your business systems and showcasing your value.

Don’t let distractions hijack you away from seizing the opportunities that surround you—the opportunities to continually connect with your team and help them improve, the opportunities to meet with clients and contacts to provide valuable information and showcase your expertise, the opportunities to show recruits how you can change their game for the better. The leaders who stay laser-focused on seizing these opportunities, making meaningful connections and improving peoples’ lives will separate themselves from others.

There is no lack of opportunities, just a lack of execution. It takes discipline and consistency to capitalize. Start off by creating a game plan to connect with your associates face to face. Hold sales meetings, motivational check-in calls and small group mastermind sessions in the office. Role-play situations, practice buyer and seller presentations, work on objection handling, letter writing sessions and farming sessions. Organize these activities, plan them out and make them happen. These are great ways to connect, motivate and become productive while helping build your team’s confidence and conviction.

It’s also imperative that your associates can properly communicate their value proposition. Help them master dialogue with clients about the valuable technology and tools at their disposal. Make sure they can drive home the fact that their professionalism and expertise do more than help clients just buy or sell a home. They also help save time and money, reduce risk and stress and advocate for their clients’ best interests. These qualities often get overlooked, but they won’t if you create a plan to help your associates master their communication and showcase their value.

Finally, you must commit to scheduling daily time for recruiting. You need to be intentional about your day. Make it a true priority to master your recruiting process. Perfecting your discussion of the unique value you provide to agents makes you a better leader and better coach, and will provide you with the confidence, enthusiasm and energy to make your offering more attractive. When talking with recruits, discover the gaps that have prevented them from taking their business to where they dreamed it would be. Walk them through the coaching steps you would take to help get them there. The opportunity to recruit more associates and display your value as a leader constantly awaits—so stay focused, avoid distractions, be consistent and create a plan to win.

No matter what changes in the industry, two fundamentals will always remain true: People will still buy and sell real estate, and people will still pay for quality services. Leaders who seize opportunities to continually improve the quality of their business and make it a priority to showcase their extraordinary value will continue to come out on top.

