ERA Prime Real Estate Group has announced the company has acquired GAP Realty Group in Southgate, Michigan. The combined operation is now doing business as ERA Prime Real Estate Group. The move creates a service area in markets serving the Greater Detroit Metro region, increasing ERA Prime Real Estate Group’s service area and market share further into Southeast Michigan, a press release noted. ERA Prime Realty Group was founded in 2017, and is owned by Willie Ray III.

GAP Realty Group, founded by Alex Pandoff in 2015, has 50 agents who work with clients on all types of properties, the company noted. GAP Realty Group’s operations will be folded into ERA Prime Real Estate Group’s existing Southgate office.

This acquisition is Ray’s third since affiliating with ERA Real Estate in early 2023. Last fall, Ray acquired the Farmington-based operations of a fellow ERA broker/owner, a move that allowed both companies to focus on a more concentrated service area.The addition of GAP Realty Group will solidify ERA Prime Realty Group’s Downriver presence, the company said.

“We’re so excited to be joining forces with Alex and his team,” said Ray. “Together, we will leverage the synergies this move gives our combined operations and capitalize on the growth that is inherent in the region to grow and expand our company even further.”

As part of ERA Prime Realty Estate Group’s leadership team, Pandoff will now serve as associate broker.

“I’ve worked in real estate for more than two decades with a continuous focus on going the extra mile for clients, something that Willie and his team are also widely known for,” said Panoff. “This development will allow us to provide an even higher level of service to our clients.”

For more information, visit https://era.com.