Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Expect Realty located in D’Iberville, Mississippi, is the latest firm to join the real estate brand. The veteran-led brokerage has developed a reputation for its expertise in residential properties along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, as well as for its niche ability to assist military veterans who are purchasing property with a VA mortgage.

The six-year-old firm is led by Bryan David, a retired U.S. Army Green Beret and service-disabled combat veteran with more than 20 years of service to our nation. David stated he has dedicated roughly 25% of the firm’s business to working with veteran clients. Joining David in leadership is fellow owner Alicia Whitaker, who has served as Director of Operations of the firm since 2019.

“Bryan is one of the most capable real estate professionals on the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said Ginger Wilcox, President, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “He also has one of the most notable stories throughout the entire international brand network. Not only did he proudly serve his country for most of his adult life, but he also did it at the highest, most dangerous level and still came home wanting to do more. To hear Bryan’s story is incredible, and to hear the drive he has for growing his business and continuing to serve others is even more so. We’re proud to welcome Bryan to the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate family and we look forward to helping him spread his reach along the Gulf Coast.”

BHGRE Expect Realty stated it intends to help new and experienced affiliated agents leverage the brand’s vast array of tools, technology and resources, including the MoxiWorks® product suite, to help streamline activities and enhance the client experience.

As the lead trainer in the firm, David stated that he is particularly interested in tapping into the many business-building resources in BHGRE’s Be Better University®, the brand’s award-winning professional development and learning platform to help provide his affiliated agents with a competitive advantage in their market and increase productivity.

“When I met with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, not only did I recognize that the tools they offer can help me take my efforts to the next level, I also quickly recognized that we share the same commitment to doing more for others,” said David. “Together, I believe we can help residents of the Mississippi Gulf Coast not only expect more but expect better.”

For more information, visit https://www.bhgre.com/.