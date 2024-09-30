Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has announced the integration of ListAssist HomeSearch, a new property search technology for buyers that focuses on using more precise and personalized language.

According to the company, with ListAssist HomeSearch, users can now simply describe their dream home using natural language in the search bar of HowardHanna.com. Whether it’s a ‘spacious kitchen with natural light’ or a ‘big backyard with a pool in a quiet neighborhood,’ ListAssist uses sophisticated natural language processing and computer vision to comprehend these detailed requests and deliver personalized results with match scores for each listing.

“Customers deserve to be matched with homes that have exactly what they’re looking for, and agents deserve to have lead information that is actually useful to them,” said ListAssist Founder & CEO Chris McGoldrick. “Our team is incredibly proud of our partnership with Howard Hanna, one of the most reputable businesses in U.S. real estate. They have been fantastic to work with and we look forward to providing a market-leading experience through the Howard Hanna website.”

The company says the new tool is designed to help potential homebuyers refine their search to only the most relevant properties, thereby streamlining the decision-making process. It also ensures agents are provided with much more detailed leads; they know exactly what their customers are looking for. It is part of Howard Hanna’s ongoing effort to integrate intuitive and user-friendly technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of today’s real estate market, a release noted.

“Howard Hanna is committed to innovation that enhances the client experience,” said Howard “Hoby” Hanna, CEO, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “ListAssist HomeSearch is a game-changer for our clients and our agents. It allows our customers to find their perfect home faster and with less effort, while enabling our agents to better serve their clients with highly targeted listings.”

ListAssist HomeSearch is now available on Howard Hanna’s website, HowardHanna.com. For more information about ListAssist HomeSearch, visit listassist.ai/real-estate