Maintaining client relationships means hopefully selling them another house in the future, and representing them as the seller agent as well. As such, it’s imperative you guide them in all aspects of homeownership even in times when they are not buying or selling. One key topic is refinancing. Here are five mortgage refinancing mistakes to make sure they avoid before undertaking the process.

Not shopping for the best rate

While they may start the process with the bank holding their mortgage, quotes should be sought from multiple lenders. The rates, fees and terms of each refinance option should be carefully compared before making a decision. Hopefully you will have bank contacts to make the legwork easier for them, even if those banks don’t win out.

Not knowing how long they’ll stay there

It’s crucial to have at least a general estimate of how many more years they plan to stay in the house before refinancing, to ensure that the costs incurred are worth it. This can be determined by dividing the total loan costs by how much they will save each month over the course of repayment. Anyone planning to sell soon should not refinance.

Focusing only on the interest rate

The interest rate for the mortgage refinance is the number one factor, but there is something else to consider as well. A mortgage with a low rate and short term will have higher monthly payments, while one with a higher rate but longer term will have lower ones but higher overall costs since the interest will be paid over an extended period.

Not factoring in closing costs

Those who have never refinanced might think it’s just a matter of quick paperwork, but the process is more like buying the home all over again. Many of the closing costs, such as the application, origination and home appraisal fees will have to be paid anew, costing anywhere between 2-5% of the amount of the new loan.