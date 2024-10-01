Stellar MLS has been awarded the Top Workplaces 2024 honor by the Orlando Sentinel Media Group for the third consecutive year. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to an organization’s success, including alignment, execution and connection.

“We are honored to receive the Top Workplaces award for the third year in a row,” said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of Stellar MLS. “This achievement underscores our dedication to creating a supportive and empowering workplace where our team members can excel and do their best work. At Stellar, we embody a culture built on service: to our employees, customers, shareholders, and the people they serve. This culture is not only at the heart of our strategy but is reflected in everything we do.”

Stellar MLS stated that in addition to offering generous paid time off, cost-effective health insurance, competitive compensation and various work-life balance initiatives, it is dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive team culture.

Stellar MLS also completed the Willhouse Global Transformative Inclusive Leader program for its management team, according to a release. This program equips participants at any level of their organization with actionable Diversity, Equality, and Inclusivity (DEI) tools to use in their workplaces.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

For more information, visit https://www.stellarmls.com/.