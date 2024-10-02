For the fourth year in a row, Harry Norman, REALTORS® in Atlanta, will host its Harry Norman Cares initiative to support Atlanta families in need. The firm is partnering with Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities (ARMHC) for the third year as part of the initiative, aiming to provide numerous families with kits that include food, personal care, essential items and more. Harry Norman, REALTORS® offices will be collecting donated items from the public through Oct. 22 for this year’s Harry Norman Cares.

“Our commitment to community goes beyond real estate, and we aim to make a positive impact on the local areas we serve each year with the Harry Norman Cares initiative,” said Jenni Bonura, Harry Norman, REALTORS® president and CEO. “We’re honored to be partnering with Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities for the third year because their mission perfectly aligns with the reason we began this initiative. Our team is excited to allocate our time and resources to those who need them most, and with help from the public we hope to surpass last year’s donation of 1,680 kits.”

The goal of the initiative is to create a better community through meaningful actions and partnerships, a release stated. The Harry Norman, REALTORS® Impact Council–its diversity, equity, and inclusion group–creates opportunities for teamwork and inclusivity within the company and community, including the Harry Norman Cares initiative, which was established in 2021. ARMHC is an Atlanta-based charity that aims to keep families together during uncertain, difficult times. They host thousands of families each year, providing a comfortable place to call home while they care for a child receiving treatment for illness or injury at a nearby care facility.

More information on Harry Norman Cares, specific items needed or for donations can be found here.