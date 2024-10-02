Realtor.com® has announced the launch of dynamic map layers, a set of new map-based search features that allow users to answer home-buying questions like “Is this house the best deal on the street?” and “Where can I find the newest homes in a neighborhood?” or “Where are houses selling for a lower price per sqft.?” Now, users can explore multiple zip codes and neighborhoods and use this information to assist in their home searches.

Dynamic map layers offer a zoom and pan experience that shows real-time visualizations of property data and neighborhood insights all in one map, a release stated. When applied, each layer illustrates search parameters through color shading that represents aggregated data including market trends for a specific area. The shading dynamically adjusts to the property level as the user zooms in, and gets broader as they zoom out, adapting to highlight different data at each zoom level. Users can apply different map layers and access Realtor.com® econometric data, like market hotness, to find the best home options based on what they’re looking for, the company said.

“Dynamic map layers are going to change how people search for homes online,” said Mausam Bhatt, chief product and technology officer for Realtor.com®. “They are an entirely new pathway to home discovery that allows buyers to answer their most pressing questions with a look at a map. They present data in an interactive way that is easy to use, easy to understand, and easy to make informed decisions with – so users can confidently choose the place they call home.”

The company also noted that 71% of real estate website/app users think that more visual or map-based features could help them learn more about properties and compare homes more easily, according to a recent survey conducted by Realtor.com®. Ninety percent stated they would value being able to search for “home size” and “home value” via a map on a real estate search site.

Whether it’s someone with a limited budget searching for the best buy in a specific area; a buyer who wants to understand the market competition of a home in order to make the best offer; or, a buyer who is comparing multiple neighborhoods so they can decide where to invest, Realtor.com® users can dive deeper and explore homes with the following layer options:

Home estimat e – the home’s current estimated value

Estimate/sqft. – the home’s current estimate total value divided by its total square footage

Lot size – the property’s parcel size as measured in acres

Lot slope – the property parcel’s average lot slope

Home size – the size of the home measured in sqft.

Year built – the year the home was built

Market hotness – an index from 1-100 (very cool to very hot) indicating how quickly homes sell and the level of buyer demand

Sold price vs. list price – the sold price shown as a percentage of the original list price (based on properties sold in the last year)

Sold Price/ sqft. – the home’s most recent sale price divided by its total square footage

Days on market – the time it takes properties to sell (based on properties sold in the last year)

Neighborhood – display neighborhood boundaries and access details on the number of homes on the market, the median number of days homes spend on the market and the median list price within a neighborhood

To learn more, visit: https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-search/near-me?view=map