Move Concierge, a service that connects utilities and home services for new homebuyers, has announced a key partnership with Side, a real estate brokerage platform that helps agents create and grow their own boutique companies.

Through this partnership, real estate agents who work with Side will have access to Move Concierge services through Side Marketplace, enabling them to assist homebuyers by offering services such as home security systems, cable installation, utility set-up, home warranties and more, a release noted.

“In today’s changing market, agents need more than traditional tools – they need services that add real value,” said Move Concierge Chief Revenue Officer Sajag Patel. “Our partnership with Side lets agents offer seamless home set-up, deepening client relationships while they focus on selling homes.”

“At Side, our number one priority is to support our agents by providing them with all the tools they need to succeed in a competitive marketplace,” said Side Co-Founder Edward Wu. “This partnership with Move Concierge is an excellent example of the services we provide our agents to help them grow their businesses.”

“Move Concierge and Side are both dedicated to elevating the client experience and empowering extraordinary real estate professionals to offer greater value,” said Move Concierge President Jason Lindwall.

