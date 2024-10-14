Above, from left, Cahty Antonucci and Michael Antonucci



As a corporate executive, Pennsylvania-born Michael Antonucci began investing in real estate with the help of a REALTOR® friend. As his fortunes grew, so did his interest in the industry–and in 2016, he decided it was time to get a real estate license of his own.

Cathy Antonucci, an oral surgery assistant, was more than a little intrigued. It did not take long for her to decide to go into business with her husband–and the Antonucci team, serving Perkasie and the greater Bucks, Montgomery and Lehigh County areas, was born.

“We jumped right in, because we heard that many new agents typically do only two or three transactions in their first year,” said Mike Antonucci. “Cathy and I closed 25 transactions and achieved Platinum status in the RE/MAX ranks in our first year in the business.”

Antonucci credits their association with Tom Skiffington and the RE/MAX organization as a major factor in their success.

“Our total commitment, and their help and encouragement, have been a winning combination,” said Cathy Antonucci. “Four years ago, we hired our first buyer’s agent, Karen Flacco-Rosenberg, and we are in the process of taking on another buyer’s agent as we speak.”

Barbara Pronin: Mike, what do you look for when bringing someone new into the team?

Mike Antonucci: We look for someone who is bright, ready to hit the ground running, and committed to excellent service–someone we feel is a good fit with our team, because we, and most of our clients, all become part of a family.

BP: How do the two of you split responsibilities?

Cathy Antonucci: Michael is basically the team leader and listing agent, out in the field most of the time. Karen and I, and our new agent, act primarily as buyer’s agents. I’m also responsible for transaction coordination as well as our marketing and social media outreach.

MA: Cathy just got her broker’s licenses as well, in Florida and New Jersey. Florida was a preemptive plan, as we have family in the area and would like to expand there in the future–and we are Jersey shore fans. We have a second home there, so we decided to join the MLS in South Jersey for ourselves and for our clients, as we have a few looking to purchase in that area. In all, it will go a long way toward expanding our reach and opportunity.

BP: You are all clearly busy. How do you manage to stay on the same page?

MA: We have a weekly meeting for just that purpose, but we’re often on the phone with each other multiple times in a day.

BP: What is it, do you think, that makes you a go-to team in your market?

CA: The truth is, we are less about commissions and more about customer service. It may sound trite, but we really do go above and beyond to help every customer achieve their goals. We are all about connection and interaction, and our customers almost always become friends. Most of our business now comes from referrals. We put effort into keeping our customers close.

BP: How do you do that?

CA: Mostly by staying in close touch. We give everyone pies at Thanksgiving, and little gifts at the holidays, but more than that, we like to just pop by every now and then to say hello and drop off a little something. We are also involved with many of them at the town festival here in Perkasie and at other local events.

MA: When we say we’re like family, we really are. That’s why so much of our business is by referral.

BP: What can you tell us something about the areas you serve?

MA: Perkasie is a suburb of Philadelphia–a mostly suburban area that attracts a lot of young professionals. Montgomery is mostly rural, known for its inland waterways. Back before 1800, there were a lot of gristmills and sawmills there–and Lehigh County is in the corridor between New York and Philadelphia, so we encompass a good-sized market.

BP: How does that translate to production?

MA: We’ve closed 39 transactions as of September first of this year–about $4 million in sales–and we are on track to have a productive fourth quarter, especially as we bring in our newest team member.

BP: What do you love most about leading a team?

MA: The challenge and the endless variety. Every day is a new opportunity.

CA: I would say connecting with people. Meeting our goals by helping others meet theirs.

BP: Any advice for team leaders starting out?

MA: You get out of it what you put into it. There is a direct correlation.

CA: Lead by example. It’s the best way to mentor and inspire.

Antonucci Team Listing

27 West Wayne Avenue

Easton, Pennsylvania

6 Bedrooms

4 Bathrooms

4,128 Square Feet

0.23 Acres

Listing Price: $699,900

Edited from the listing description: A grand estate home in the highly sought-after neighborhood of College Hill. This 6-bedroom, 4-bath home has exquisite finishes and attention to detail. A gourmet kitchen includes a large island, stainless steel appliances, a wall oven and a copper sink, along with an attached dining area. Also on this floor are a laundry closet and a full bath featuring a quartz countertop vanity and tiled shower and floors. The second floor, you will find 4 bedrooms, with hardwood floors, wall sconces, and built-in bookcases in the hall. This floor also includes 2 fully updated baths with quartz countertops, tiled floors and showers showcasing quality workmanship throughout. The third floo r offers an additional 2 bedrooms and a bonus room with an additional full bath, which includes an original clawfoot tub.

To view the full listing, click here.

For more information about the team, visit www.antonucciteam.com.