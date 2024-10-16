It’s for sure that no one leaves a Josh Jarboe broker open house feeling disappointed. Even if a particular property was underwhelming, they surely enjoyed sampling and learning about new craft cocktails. Or liked having their car detailed gratis. Or, believe it or not, were happy to be able to purchase a soon-to-be-delivered, perfect-fit new suit, shirt or designer pants, since an expert tailor onsite took precise measurements.

Jarboe, 35, is broker/owner of RE/MAX Empire, and co-founder of Motto Mortgage A2Z, serving the greater Louisville, Kentucky, metro since 2015. He has been associated with the brand forever, as his late grandmother, Suzy Watkins, owned several RE/MAX franchises.

He has carved out his own identity, as word of mouth amongst agents has spread that his open houses are must-attends. They showcase a creativity that REALTORS® everywhere can learn from in an industry that is more challenging than ever.

“A lot of agents think open houses are a waste of time. I used to be one of them several years ago,” says Jarboe. “Boy, was I wrong. Open houses are the best way to procure willing and able buyers for little or no money spent. There’s not another way in this industry to have buyers come directly to you that you don’t know.

“I grew up around real estate…I tell people that I was born into the balloon,” he continues, referring to the RE/MAX symbol. “I have an old photo with a few of my favorite things on a shirt I’m wearing at age two or three. In the middle of it is the RE/MAX balloon, because my grandmother had just opened up her first franchise a year or two before.”

Creativity above and beyond the standard open-house norms has provided Jarboe the ways and means to expand his contact and client base. Midweek ones specifically for fellow agents are especially unique.

“I aim to create events that go beyond the typical walk-through,” he says. “They might include hosting cocktail/mocktail parties at the property because bourbon is a huge industry here, or for higher-end homes, having a tailor onsite to offer free custom clothing measurements. We’ve also brought in interior designers with iPads to showcase potential room changes and how they would look. Sometimes for public open houses we pair them with local events, like neighborhood-wide garage sales. It’s all about enhancing the experience, making it more engaging and welcoming for agents and buyers.”

With a great percentage of REALTORS® knowing a thing or two about dressing sharply, the high-end fashion theme was a natural for agent open houses.

“My tailor is with Tom James,” says Jarboe. “Their headquarters are in Chicago, where they handcraft every item that’s custom ordered. He brings a selection of items to showcase, including a three-piece suit, especially if it’s getting close to Kentucky Derby season, various blazers and premium denim jeans. He takes measurements for custom orders, whether it’s a full suit, blazer, jeans or even dress shirts.

“A friend of mine owns a Lex Express mobile detailing franchise, with a pretty big fleet of vans.

I have one do quick washes or a quick interior on agent cars when they come to the open houses. Everyone loves things for free.”

Jarboe says the new normal with buyer agency has helped him in regard to open houses for the public.

“Now that potential buyers aren’t required to sign a buyer’s agency agreement beforehand, more people are comfortable attending open houses, even if they’re not fully ready to commit,” he says. “It gives me a great opportunity to connect with hesitant buyers and educate them on the new laws around buyer agency.

“By walking them through the current landscape, I can help clarify any uncertainties they have, which often leads to them feeling more comfortable and, in many cases, choosing to work with me directly. It’s allowed for more organic client interactions and relationship-building.”

Jarboe acknowledges that it’s not all fun and games at an open house, and he’s careful to ensure that security is considered as well.

“I tend to have multiple agents from my brokerage in different areas of the home whenever I have a lot of people come, especially when homeowners are still living there,” he says. “There are some bad eggs out there, so I always tell sellers to make sure there’s no medications, no firearms or anything valuable left out because if something goes missing, it’s damn near impossible to catch who it was unless you have cameras all over the house.”

Preparation for a public open house is key, notes Jarboe, adding that the extra effort will not only result in more traffic, but could lead to new clients.

“You can’t just stick an open house sign out in the yard and think people are going to come through,” he says. “What I typically do on a Saturday before a Sunday open house is knock on neighbor doors. I let them know there’s going to be an open house tomorrow from two to four, with cars parked on the road. I give them a heads up and apologize for any inconvenience. But it’s also a way to introduce myself and hand them my business card.”

Jarboe explains that it’s not something for nothing when he has professional people come to offer services at open houses. The tailor, for instance, makes sales and meets new customers.

“The clothes are pretty expensive,” says Jarboe, “so I only have him come to high-end homes that will attract people who would be more inclined to purchase a suit. The reason he sacrifices a few hours on a Sunday is because even if he makes just one or two connections, he’s likely to have them as clients probably for decades to come. He brings suits so people can see what he’s created in the past, and they’re all custom-made. You choose the buttons, materials, everything.”

RE/MAX as a family affair

Jarboe has the warmest of memories for his grandmother, both personally and professionally. His career is a direct reflection of hers, with RE/MAX at the core. His mom was a healthcare professional and his dad a teacher, so the real estate business skipped a generation in his family.

Watkins, his grandmother, started with one RE/MAX office and would eventually have five in Louisville and surrounding towns, with over 200 agents. She got her grandson into the business when Jarboe was in high school.

“She would pay me to go out and put signs in yards, pass out flyers, that type of stuff,” he says. “And when I was home from college, same type of deal. She would pay me way more than what I was worth, but still make me understand the work.”

After graduating college with a degree in marketing, Jarboe worked as a digital sales specialist for a media company. His department was broken up, so he decided to get his real estate license and join his grandmother at RE/MAX.

“At first I didn’t take it that seriously,” he admits. “I found out years later that in my first two years at her brokerage, other new agents had been hired at the same time as me and had better splits than I did. My grandmother did not make it easy for me. When I really started to hit my stride and have a good level of success, people would try to cheapen it, saying she just handed me clients. If they only knew.”

Health issues forced Watkins to scale back her business operations to two RE/MAX franchises. She had heart surgery in the early two thousands, then again in 2006. The real estate pioneer and staple in the industry for 43 years passed away from a stroke in 2021 at age 76, with Jarboe taking over the businesses.

“Now I’m a workaholic, just like she was,” he says. “I used to get on her for her eating schedule and always being on the go. It would be past midnight, and she’d still be on the phone talking to agents.

“I had a very close relationship with her, and I miss her dearly. She was a very, very special lady. A lot of people in this industry knew her and still talk about her. Sometimes when I’m working somebody will ask if I’m Suzy’s grandson. While it took a while for me to kind of blaze my own path, I don’t mind that in the slightest.”