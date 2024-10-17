The CENTURY 21® Brand has announced it is expanding its presence in the Las Vegas metro area with the affiliation of 1st Priority Realty.

The firm was originally established in 2004 and is now led by current broker Duc Lu, Century 21 stated. Lu’s ties to Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) along with his years of experience in the Las Vegas real estate industry have provided his firm with a wealth of referral avenues to assist clients with all aspects of a transaction.

The firm also has developed particular expertise in Las Vegas and Henderson residential and commercial real estate, Century 21 noted, including assisting with luxury and investment properties.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 1st Priority Realty, Lu stated he intends to use the Century 21 tools internally by streamlining his brokerage’s current systems and operations before shifting his focus to external growth.

“We felt as though we had already accomplished everything that we could as an independent brokerage in the Las Vegas market,” said Lu. “We’ve already established a well-known reputation for providing high-quality service to our clients, however, we realized that with a little more advanced technology and some more formalized systems, tools and support, we could improve upon our services even further. Once we looked into the idea of joining a major brand to make that happen, the CENTURY 21® System was the immediate answer.”

Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21, said that he “fully believe(s) that Duc has all of the necessary tools to be one of the leading faces for the CENTURY 21 brand in Las Vegas as the city continues to grow.”

“With almost 20 years of experience in the local market, Duc has witnessed some of the most drastic changes in Las Vegas real estate and is still the successful guiding force of his brokerage,” he continued. “He not only has the resilience to succeed, but he also possesses the willingness to problem-solve and go above and beyond for those in his sphere of influence to ensure their needs are met and that they can go back to him in the future. We’re excited to welcome him to the CENTURY 21 network and provide him with the necessary tools to help him grow his market.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.