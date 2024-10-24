Forbes Global Properties has announced that Majeli Vassart Properties serving the Lake Como region of Italy, has joined its international luxury real estate network. Recognized for combining service with market expertise, Majeli Vassart Properties will exclusively represent the brand across Italy’s famed Lombardy region, including Milan and the northern lakes, the company stated.

Majeli Vassart Properties was founded by Simone Majeli and Virginie Vassart, two prominent figures from the real estate and media industries. Majeli is an entrepreneur who draws from over 20 years of experience in corporate finance and real estate and is the founder of one of the companies in luxury short-term rentals on Lake Como that manages nearly 200 premium villas and apartments, the company stated. He is also frequently sought out by the media for his input and insights on topics ranging from the real estate market to regulatory changes, tourism and timely industry trends, the release noted.

Vassart grew up in various southern European countries and combined those experiences with her communicative ability and a degree from the University of Brussels to achieve her status as an international media reporter and television journalist in the cultural field, the company noted. After two decades, her knowledge of the Italian territory and history rooted in her family’s multi-generational standing in the real estate industry led her to embrace the field as a true professional. Today, she brings international expertise, interpersonal skills and the ability to understand the needs of clients to her role as a real estate consultant, the company said.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Majeli Vassart Properties to our growing international network,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “Simone and Virginie are respected leaders with more than four combined decades of success in finance, media, and real estate. Their unique experiences, local expertise, and reputation for approaching each interaction with the highest level of professionalism and service, makes them the ideal ambassadors to this exciting market.”

“Majeli Vassart Properties is proud to join Forbes Global Properties as the exclusive representative in the Lombardy region,” said Majeli.

“Our area is sought out by discerning prospective buyers and we are confident that our sellers will benefit from the extended reach and depth of resources that the network offers,” added Vassart.

To learn more, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.