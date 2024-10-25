Above, Abby Olemos-da Silva

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has announced that Abigail Olemos-da Silva has joined the organization as Director of Global Business Development for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Olemos-da Silva joins the firm with a wealth of experience, including over 20 years in real estate transactions, portfolio management, change management and workplace transformation strategy, a release noted. In her new role, Olemos-da Silva will be instrumental in managing recruitment efforts and enhancing member engagement across the APAC region, as well as developing strategies to foster collaboration among members, the company said.

Most recently, Olemos-da Silva served as a Workplace Strategy and Change Management Consultant at Jones Lang LaSalle (Philippines), Inc., where she led local projects for various local and multinational clients. Her responsibilities included formulating high-level space design strategies that incorporated organizational requirements and occupancy needs, while engaging multiple stakeholders in the organization. Her expertise extends to change management, acting as the primary point of contact for engagements and guiding organizations through transitions to new working methodologies, the company said.

“Abby’s impressive track record and deep understanding of workplace dynamics and the real estate market are vital as we strive to strengthen our presence in the important APAC market,” said Chris Dietz, president, Global Operations, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World. “Her commitment to fostering collaboration and driving innovative solutions will play a crucial role in our growth and success across all facets of real estate: residential, commercial and corporate relocation.”



”I am delighted to be with LeadingRE at such an exciting time for the business. My aim is to strengthen the connections within our network that lead to tangible success for all. The APAC region is full of opportunities for growth, and I look forward to collaborating with our members to explore approaches that will help us reach new heights together,” Olemos-da Silva commented.

The release added that Olemos-da Silva holds a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences from the University of the Philippines, Manila, and she is a Certified Change Management Professional. She is based in Manila, Philippines.



For more information, visit https://www.leadingre.com/.