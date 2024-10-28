ERA Real Estate has announced its latest affiliation with ERA Prospera Real Estate, a brokerage located in the Minneapolis area that serves clients across the Twin Cities and surrounding suburbs, the northern lakes region and western Wisconsin.

Founded just last year, the brokerage has already developed an extensive portfolio of past and present clients, referral avenues across adjacent industries and niche insight into the unique properties that draw clients to Minnesota, the company said, adding that the company’s quick success can largely be attributed to the leadership of the current owner Keith Taylor, who has almost a decade of industry experience.



After graduating from the University of Minnesota with bachelor’s degrees in human resource development and business and marketing education, Taylor went into sales for Minnesota’s professional basketball teams. Upon discovering his natural ability to connect with clients, he opted to pursue a more person-centric career, leading him to become a real estate professional, a release noted.

Today, the company notes that Taylor is responsible for onboarding every new affiliated agent that joins his company alongside his director of operations, Hayley McHale. Together, Taylor, McHale and their affiliated real estate professionals have developed specific expertise in Minnesota’s lakefront properties and luxury market, as well as dealing with multifamily properties, rentals and investment properties and renovation projects.

“We believe that ERA Real Estate can be the solution to the challenges we faced as an independent brokerage, as well as being the catalyst that can help us upscale our current operations,” said Taylor. “As an independent brokerage, we were forced to recreate the wheel when it came to onboarding, technology and recruitment. With the backing of ERA Real Estate, we can seamlessly incorporate their well-renowned, pre-existing services and create more bandwidth for us to focus on what really matters–providing the best possible experience for our clients.”



“Keith’s drive and proven track record as a young business owner align perfectly with ERA Real Estate’s culture, said Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate. “Less than ten years after joining the industry, he has already launched his own successful start-up firm and amassed countless glowing reviews. I’m always incredibly excited to work with go-getters like Keith, who has the potential to become the next major face in Minneapolis real estate with the brand’s support.”

ERA Prospera Real Estate is based out of its main office located in Saint Louis Park, near downtown Minneapolis.

For more information visit www.prospera.properties or contact Keith directly at keith@prospera.properties.