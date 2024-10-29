The National Association of REALTORS® has announced Affiniti as a new partner with NAR REALTOR Benefits®, and together they have launched the NAR World Elite Business Mastercard. The card offers 5% cash back on marketing expenses, up to 2.1% cash back on all purchases and a $500 sign-on bonus*.

“NAR is committed to providing our members with tools that enhance their businesses and help them succeed in today’s competitive real estate landscape,” said Rhonny Barragan, NAR vice president of strategic alliances. “From managing everyday expenses to reinvesting in marketing, this card offers NAR members the financial flexibility to drive growth.”

In addition to competitive cash-back rewards, the organization stated that the NAR World Elite Business Mastercard offers unlimited employee cards and has no annual fees. It also includes expense management software to help track expenses, manage spending limits and request receipts. Applying for the NAR World Elite Business Mastercard has no impact on personal credit.

NAR members can learn more and apply for the NAR World Elite Business Mastercard at https://narcard.org/.

*Important Notice: Affiniti Finance, Inc. is the program manager of the NAR World Elite Business Mastercard and is responsible for its operations, including but not limited to card issuance, rewards, management, and customer service. Cardholders are encouraged to review the comprehensive terms and conditions provided by Affiniti Finance, Inc., which can be accessed at affiniti.finance/legal. Affiniti Finance, Inc is not an FDIC-insured institution. NAR World Elite Business Mastercard is issued by Patriot Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated.

If you make $30,000 of eligible purchases within the first 3 months of being approved for your Account, you will receive a $500 reward point bonus. You will earn a total reward of 5% cash back on the first $5,000 of eligible purchases (then 1% if you do not have autopay set-up, 2.1% if you have weekly autopay set-up, or 1.9% if you have semi-monthly autopay set up) made at marketing or marketing software product merchants. You will earn 1% unlimited cash back rewards on all of your eligible purchases. In the event that you have set up weekly autopay, you will instead earn 2.1% unlimited cash back rewards on all of your eligible purchases. If you decide to set up semi-monthly autopay, you will instead earn 1.9% unlimited cash back rewards on all of your eligible purchases. Please review the Cardholder Agreement for full details about the terms and conditions of the rewards and benefits.