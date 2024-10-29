Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has announced that nearly 200 franchise brokers, owners and managers from offices throughout the United States attended its national Leadership Retreat, held on October 14-17 at the Sonesta Resort on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

According to a release, the event was focused on helping attendees navigate the current state of the real estate market, offering dynamic content and providing the opportunity to network and strategize with other successful affiliates in the Weichert franchise system.

Members from Weichert leadership and the business coaching team presented strategies and insight for driving brokerage growth through effective recruiting, prospecting, open houses and more, the company said, adding that guest speaker Jon Colby—an international speaker, corporate trainer, and comedian—also delivered an energetic presentation to the engaged audience about improving communication.

“We designed this national event exclusively for our franchise owners, brokers and managers to give them an opportunity to collaborate and work through the challenges of today’s market to grow their business,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “I believe they all came away with new information and new energy to help build conviction and consistency in their everyday activities.”

The company said the national gathering also served as an opportunity for Weichert affiliates to share ideas and compare best practices in their respective markets. “One of the most important components of our Leadership Retreat is the opportunity for our affiliates to collaborate and learn from each other,” said Scavone. “Working together sparks innovative new ideas and strategies that these leaders can bring back and implement in their offices.”

