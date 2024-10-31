Realty ONE Group International has announced the company is opening business in Uruguay, the 22nd country to join the global franchise.

Eugenia Aiello, who has 26 year’s experience as an independent broker, became the international regional owner of Realty ONE Group Argentina last year and is now partnering with fellow industry veteran Hernan Bach to drive company growth in Uruguay’s real estate market, the company stated.

“There’s no stopping this high-powered duo as they seize the opportunity for growth in Uruguay,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group International. “We’ve proven the success of the Realty ONE Group model and COOLTURE in markets around the world, especially when championed by impassioned entrepreneurs like Eugenia and Hernan.”

The company noted that both Aiello and Bach were attracted to Realty ONE Group’s forward-thinking business model and rapid international growth and are eager to invest their sales, business development and leadership experience into helping the company’s real estate professionals achieve greater success.

“These two dynamic entrepreneurs are poised to leave a lasting mark on the vibrant Uruguay market,” said Danny Hernandez, vice president of International for Realty ONE Group. “With their infectious energy and shared vision, they are ready to introduce Realty ONE Group’s unique (culture) and its empowering philosophy to our international real estate professionals and reshape the real estate landscape in Uruguay.”

Realty ONE Group International has more than 20,000 real estate professionals in more than 450 locations in 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and 22 more countries and territories. Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.