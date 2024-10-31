As a lifelong fan of dinosaurs, especially the mighty T-Rex, I thought it would be fun to share some fascinating facts about these incredible creatures. What’s more, there’s a surprising number of lessons we, as modern humans—and leaders—can take from these ancient rulers of the Earth.

The era of dinosaurs: 165 million years of dominance

Dinosaurs ruled the Earth for an astonishing 165 million years. To put that into perspective, Homo sapiens, modern humans, have only been around for about 300,000 years—a fraction of the time! What made dinosaurs so successful for so long? Adaptability. From the smallest bird-like creatures to the towering sauropods, dinosaurs inhabited every corner of the planet. They thrived in diverse environments by evolving to fit their surroundings. As leaders, adaptability is one of the key factors that allow us to succeed in ever-changing markets.

T-Rex: A perfect predator

The Tyrannosaurus Rex is often thought of as the ultimate predator, and it certainly lived up to that title. T-Rex could grow up to 40 feet long, stand 12 feet tall at the hips, and weigh around 9 tons. Its jaw alone could stretch over 4 feet, lined with teeth the size of bananas, built to crush bones and tear through flesh. But perhaps most impressive, its skull measured a staggering 5 feet, housing powerful jaw muscles that contributed to a bite force of nearly 12,800 pounds of pressure—the strongest of any land animal ever recorded.

While T-Rex may have been fearsome, it was also calculated, efficient, and methodical—a reminder that, as leaders, brute strength isn’t enough. Strategy, precision, and timing are what create true power.

Brain power: Not what you think

While T-Rex had a terrifying presence, its brain was relatively small compared to its massive body. Yet, it was large enough to make this apex predator an effective hunter, equipped with sharp senses and quick reflexes. Interestingly, though many dinosaurs had smaller brains compared to their size, some species, particularly theropods like the T-Rex, had relatively complex nervous systems, contributing to their survival skills.

What can we learn from dinosaurs?

Dinosaurs teach us that even the most dominant forces on Earth are not immune to change. Despite their 165 million years of success, they were wiped out by an asteroid that hit 66 million years ago. The lesson? No matter how successful we are, we must always be ready for the unexpected. Disruption can happen in any industry, and our ability to evolve, just like the dinosaurs, will determine our longevity as leaders.

In today’s fast-paced real estate world, we need to think big, stay agile, and remain open to new opportunities. As we continue to sharpen our game, let’s take a page from the dinosaurs: dominate our space, but always remain adaptable to whatever the future throws our way.

So, what’s the message? Dinosaurs dominated the Earth because they evolved, adapted, and thrived in various environments. As leaders, it’s our ability to remain adaptable and resilient that ensures our success. Let’s embrace those qualities as we move forward in our own industries.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.