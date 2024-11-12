Corcoran CA Christie Bahamas, a franchisee of Corcoran Group, LLC, has announced the opening of its newest office location on Harbour Island in the Bahamas. Led by Corcoran CA Christie Bahamas Broker/Owner Gavin Christie, the new office will cater to the brokerage’s existing agents who serve the Harbour Island area, and any newly recruited agents, a press release noted.

The newly established office sits along the main thoroughfare within Dunmore Town, the island’s centrally located cosmopolitan district. Recently on Harbour Island, Gavin Christie and Corcoran CA Christie Bahamas agent Julian ‘Shaq’ Gibson aided the purchaser in a $25 million dollar transaction and are currently listing “House on a Dune” by architect Chad Oppenheim for $16.5 million dollars, according to the release.

“Opening an office on Harbour Island marks an exciting milestone for our brokerage,” said Christie. “Through establishing a physical presence on Harbour Island, we are not only able to better serve our discerning clients and support our team of agents, but also provide an even more localized expertise for this high-demand market.”

Harbour Island is located just off the east coast of Eleuthera and offers a range of amenities, including hotels, gourmet dining and boutique shopping. Harbour Island is also famous for its pale pink sand beaches, which get their color from tiny coral species with vibrant pink or red shells.

The company noted that the real estate market on Harbour Island is known for its appeal to luxury buyers seeking island charm and privacy. Harbour Island offers pastel-colored cottages, luxury beachfront estates and ocean-view villas. The market here is driven by high demand from international buyers, especially from the United States, Canada and Europe.

