The nation’s largest freshwater island under single ownership in the western U.S. is on the market, listed by Hall and Hall of Missoula, Montana, with marketing support from Land id. The 348-acre Cromwell Island is as rich in natural wonder as it is history, already adorned with a partially constructed primary residence that upon completion will fulfill the potential of this exceptional offering.

Approximately an hour from Glacier National Park on Flathead Lake, reaching the island is done via a 60+-foot custom ferry built exclusively for the myriad of people, materials, vehicles and owner needs. It provided transport for much of the locally-sourced, Yellowstone-inspired limestone and terracotta roofing that defines both the main home and the move-in-ready 4,700 sf private guest residence, a short walk away down an established pathway.

“In describing Cromwell Island, it would be meaningless to toss out one of the overplayed clichés that litter the world of real estate advertising,” said Bill McDavid, Hall and Hall’s veteran of notable luxury listings and overseer of the listing assignment. “Suffice it to say that this holding is a monumental piece of the earth that can only be fully appreciated when boots are on the ground.”

Hall and Hall worked with Land id—a real estate insights and data solution—to assist in collecting the array of unique property highlights required to understand what’s involved with owning Cromwell Island, a release stated. Land id’s in-house content team created a 10-minute, data-enriched video narrative complete with island flyovers, an interview with McDavid and a full walk-through of the in-progress primary residence, the guest home and the stunning Flathead Lake landscape.

Land id noted that it enriched the video with animated island statistics and its primary product features, which include, among many others, topographic overlays, elevations, card-based property statistics, contextual graphics and exceptional videography worthy of such a trophy property.

“What it feels like to be on Cromwell Island above all else, I guess I would have to say peaceful,” McDavid said in the video. “It is extremely peaceful on this island, you get on the boat, you have a short ride across and come up on this overlook and it’s just, I can’t think of anywhere more peaceful.”

Hall and Hall’s website includes an expansive listing description with the property’s history and terms of the sale. The Land id video is available on its website and YouTube channel.

For more information about Land id, visit https://id.land/about.