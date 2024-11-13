Inside Real Estate has announced new strategic leadership roles to further enhance their offerings and continue to provide solutions to ensure their customers’ success. Julia Laurin will serve as the company’s Chief Product Officer, and Josh Johnsen will serve as the Chief Revenue Officer.

“It’s been a banner year for Inside Real Estate, marked with significant achievements, but the momentum continues, driving our ongoing vision and future direction,” said Inside Real Estate CEO Joe Skousen. “We are focusing even more on our product and customer success, and empowering people with a history of strong leadership, pushing boundaries and advancing bold ideas, to ensure our clients are poised to take advantage of every opportunity in this shifting environment. I am confident that the strong leadership and wealth of experience of our newest team members, will only increase our speed of innovation, and set the bar even higher for our client experience, and product strategy.”

Inside Real; Estate noted that the past two years have seen incredible momentum in the velocity and quality of its product output. After the acquisition of BoomTown, and the release of btPRO, the company launched BoldTrail, combining their portfolio of solutions into one cohesive ecosystem, to drive maximum productivity for clients. Laurin’s leadership will ensure these teams focus on listening to the needs of their clients and the industry, stay ahead of trends in the market, and determine the best way to meet these needs.

“It is invigorating to be in a position where I get to pursue my passion of solving real problems for real people. I am excited to double-down on our efforts at a time when so many real estate brokers and agents are looking for new and innovative tech solutions. I am confident they will achieve new levels of success with solutions to help them grow their business and serve their customers while navigating a dynamic and evolving industry,” said Laurin. “I’m honored to work with such a talented team, and I look forward to delivering products that continue to lead the industry, in partnership with Inside Real Estate’s successful and passionate client community.”

Johnsen brings a wealth of experience driving client success, and will immediately begin heading up the company’s PRODesk offering—a service providing high-value strategic best practices, coaching and one-on-one guidance curated to the unique goals and challenges of their clients—and his role will serve to expand the company’s continued focus on customer service.

“I am excited to be a part of such a dynamic organization that is aggressive about innovation and laser-focused on being the leader of the industry for empowering success with the software and solutions that our clients need.” Johnsen said. “There is a true passion here for delivering winning outcomes for our clients, and we have an incredible future in front of us.”

