Above, Amy Arnone

Amy Arnone

National VP of the East Coast

Jason Mitchell Group

Staten Island, New York

https://thejasonmitchellgroup.com

Region served: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia

Years in real estate: 25

Number of offices: 4

Number of agents: 160

Favorite part of your job: Giving agents the knowledge and know-how they need to succeed.

What is the most significant trend affecting your business right now?

The referrals we’re sending out to agents. We have partnerships with major institutional banks across the nation, and partnering with these banks and sending pre-qualified buyers or sellers directly to our agents helps build their business. Some of our agents are quadrupling their business because of the referrals we’re offering them and the amount of work they’re putting in.

As we continue through 2024 and move into 2025, what are you most looking forward to in your respective markets?

We’ve seen the interest rate drop to where we’re nearing that 6% mark, which is historically a good interest rate for all intents and purposes, as it will bring a lot of buyers back into the market where those prices are now more affordable. Even in the last 30 days (at press time), we’ve seen more buyers who would have been priced out over the past year either reenter the market or begin the process of getting pre-qualified. The drop in rates is also encouraging sellers to put their homes on the market since they won’t be getting a rate that’s too high on the purchase side. Essentially, the mortgage rate has helped both buyers and sellers come back to the market, and I think that’s what we’re going to continue to see in the last quarter of the year.

How are you supporting and educating agents to set them up for success in the new normal?

We have a strong culture at JMG, with our agents collaborating as a team. We’re in huddles every other week with updates and education surrounding the NAR lawsuit, and we also offer four to five coaching calls per month. In addition, we have chats set up for every single state where an agent can ask a question, and we make it a collaborative effort for the entire group. We do a lot of sharing, letting our agents help one another. Our most successful agents are even sharing things that are making them successful with the rest of the team.

Is now the time to pursue expansion—in terms of offices and/or number of agents? Why or why not?

Are we looking to expand? Yes. We have so much opportunity for these referrals that we’re constantly and actively searching for agents. The more agents that are on the ground, the more coverage we can have—and the more opportunities. Our goal would be to have enough agents to cover all these referral opportunities across every state we work in.

What attracted you to Jason Mitchell Group?

The opportunity sounded too good to be true, and so I had to test it. I had to see for myself whether it could be everything Jason told me it was going to be. I took a leap of faith, and it turned out to be amazing and eye-opening—with the referral partners he promised would deliver qualified buyers and sellers coming through instantly. There were so many client opportunities, and the clients needed to be serviced. I didn’t think I would even have the time or capacity to sell so many houses per year. After hearing everything Jason said, I thought this could be a life-changing opportunity, and it was.

For more information, please visit https://www.joinjmg.com.