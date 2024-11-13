Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. (WREA) has announced the company was identified by Franchise Business Review as one of just 100 franchise brands to be named an award-winning franchise in its 2024 Top Franchises for Veterans report. WREA has now earned a spot on the list seven times in the last nine years.

Franchise Business Review, a research firm that conducts independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance, a press release noted. To identify the companies on this year’s list, Franchise Business Review analyzed data from over 2,500 franchise owners, representing 385 brands, regarding their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others, the release stated.

“We are extremely proud to have many Veterans in our Weichert family and are honored to support them every step of the way,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “Our top priority continues to be providing industry-leading support, technology, tools, and resources to everyone throughout our Weichert system. It is very gratifying to see the positive feedback from so many Veteran owners within our network.”

According to the release, Weichert® franchisees who participated were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations and financial opportunity.

“It’s been a great experience being members of the Weichert system,” said Greg Simo, a United States Army veteran and broker/owner of Weichert, Realtors® – Home Group in Columbus, Indiana. “Weichert has provided the tools, training, and leadership to help grow our business into what it is today.”

In addition to being named to the Top Franchises for Veterans list, WREA said the company has also appeared in this year’s FBR rankings for the Top 200 Best Franchises, Top Franchise Cultures, Top Franchises for Women and Most Innovative Franchises.

For more information, visit www.weichertfranchise.com.