Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced the expansion of its international presence with the recent signings of three new Master Franchise Agreements in Greece, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), tapping into the growing markets in each of these countries.

The brand stated it welcomes Antonios Kallas and his two sons, Yannis and Athanasios, who will oversee the development of the CENTURY 21 network in Greece, further expanding its current base of operations of three offices and 50 independent agents.

“Our affiliation with Century 21 Real Estate in Greece, marks a significant milestone for both our company and the real estate industry in the region,” said Antonios Kallas. “This new venture reflects our commitment to bringing world-class real estate services and innovative practices to the Greek market, building on the strong foundation and global reputation of the CENTURY 21 brand.”

Yannis Kallas added, “As we embark on this exciting journey, our vision is to redefine the real estate experience in Greece by delivering unparalleled customer service, cutting-edge technology and professional excellence. By leveraging the global strength of the CENTURY 21 brand and adapting it to meet the demands of our local market, we have the ability to become the leading real estate brand in Greece, helping clients make informed decisions and realize their dreams, whether they are buying, selling or investing in property.”

According to Athanasios Kallas, the company’s growth and expansion will be fueled by recruiting local real estate leaders who share their passion for excellence.

“By leveraging the global strength of the CENTURY 21 brand and adapting it to meet local needs, we are confident that we will set new benchmarks in the industry and make a lasting impact,” he said.

Charles Tarbey, owner of CENTURY 21 Australia/New Zealand, will oversee the new Master Franchise Agreements in India and the UAE, the company stated. He recognized an opportunity to leverage existing connections between his current markets and these new countries, which will. support the expansion of the CENTURY 21® brand in all four regions.

“Over recent years, many hard-working people from India and the UAE have made Australia and New Zealand their home,” explained Tarbey. “Securing the rights to operate CENTURY 21 India and CENTURY 21 United Arab Emirates will allow us to directly support this growing relationship by establishing a direct business relationship that will support the high level of interest in property ownership across all of these two countries.”

Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21, said that the brand has “always been known for its commanding global presence.”

“While the numbers are certainly impressive, behind every one of the CENTURY 21 independently-owned companies there is a passionate, experienced and driven operator who is committed to making the global brand resonate locally,” he continued. “The signing of these three Master Franchise Agreements in high-growth international markets helps to reinforce our position as a global industry leader. We foresee even greater growth and opportunity with Antonios, Yannis, Athanasios and Charles as our enthusiastic brand ambassadors.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/about-us/.