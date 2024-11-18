Inside Real Estate has announced its BoldTrail platform has surpassed 400,000 users and that the platform also issued several new releases designed for brokers to deliver exceptional consumer experiences, and provide the tools needed to continue to grow their market share. The news was recently detailed in Inside Real Estate’s Fall Release webinar.

The success of BoldTrail is seen both in the results delivered for the company’s clients, and the increased amount of engagement with the system, the company said, adding that since its launch there has been three times more users per session, average page views, and a five percent increase in the average time spent per session.

“The strategic partnership between RE/MAX, LLC and Inside Real Estate provides an enhanced tech experience to RE/MAX affiliates through MAX/Tech powered by BoldTrail,” says Amy Lessinger, President of RE/MAX, LLC. “This collaboration embodies our commitment to equipping affiliates with cutting-edge tools designed to help boost productivity, drive growth and deliver an outstanding customer experience. Together, we’re delivering world-class solutions that simplify and empower the work of RE/MAX affiliates.”

The Fall Release Webinar revealed the latest enhancements and developments, including Vitals, a new feature that helps agents identify and focus on high-impact activities with a comprehensive dashboard detailing stats for the day, past 30 days or 12 months, and making it easy to pull insights from month-over-month comparisons, and inter-office performance, the company said.

“The momentum of our BoldTrail launch continues, and we are very excited about both the progress we’ve seen, and the latest enhancements on the horizon,” said Joe Skousen, Inside Real Estate’s CEO. “We have successfully launched both RE/MAX and NextHome on BoldTrail, and BHHS, HSoA, eXP, and Weichert will launch before the end of the year. I’m excited we had the opportunity to connect with users in our Fall Release Webinar, showcasing upcoming feature rollouts, key enhancements and their feedback driving our future success.”

To learn more visit insiderealestate.com.