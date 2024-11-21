Inside Real Estate has announced that nominations for its fifth annual Give Back Awards are now open. The awards highlight members of the real estate community who have made an impact through service within their communities in 2024.



“These awards always mark a special time for us at Inside Real Estate, as we get to celebrate those in our industry who are making an impact by putting service over self, and elevating the real estate community as a whole,” said Joe Skousen, founder & CEO of Inside Real Estate. “We’re excited to share these stories, and fully show our appreciation for those going above and beyond for others.”



The Give Back Awards include three categories:

The Helping Hand Award , for those jumping in to aid friends, family, employees, another business or the community.

The Walk-The-Talk Award , for those making charitable giving a part of their business.

The Creative Changemaker Award , for those using their creativity to put an innovative spin on giving back.

This year, Inside Real Estate says it aims to extend the spirit of giving even further by supporting Rebuilding Together, a nonprofit dedicated to revitalizing communities through essential home repairs and disaster recovery efforts. For every nomination submitted, Inside Real Estate will donate $10 to Rebuilding Together. This initiative amplifies the impact of the Give Back Awards by not only celebrating community heroes but also directly supporting important work that strengthens neighborhoods across the country.



A press release notes nominations will close on December 6, 2024, and three winners will be selected by a panel of judges from Inside Real Estate, based on how well the nominee and accompanying nomination represent the description of each award. The winners will be announced on December 18, 2024, and will be featured on social media, the Give Back Awards website, and receive a $1,000 prize with the option to donate the prize to an organization of each winner’s choice.



To learn more and submit a nomination, visit https://s.insiderealestate.com/give-back-awards-2024/ .