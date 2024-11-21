United Real Estate has announced it has launched a new North Carolina franchise partnership. The union is a key strategic move on United’s roadmap for continued regional growth. United Real Estate | Tri-County, based in Wilson, connects United’s east coast service footprint from Upstate New York to South Florida and complements United’s existing North Carolina operations, the company said.

As part of this new partnership, United | Tri-County affiliates will gain access to the firm’s marketing and branding platforms, Marketing Hub and LeadBoost, an agent training and professional development portal, Learning Academy and United’s suite of real estate services.

United Real Estate President Rick Haase said co-owners Thomas Whitley and Dylan Stroud are charting an exciting path forward to become a regional firm and expand market share.

“This is another example of our mission to facilitate our agents and brokers in their quest for success,” Haase said. “Thomas and Dylan are driving our growth in the region; they are fine people and are on the right mission to serve agents and clients alike.”

Whitley describes how United | Tri-County will offer unique and better experiences for agents and clients. “We have the perfect mix of hands-on support and local expertise combined with all the tools and programs of our national partner, United Real Estate, currently the fastest-growing real estate company in America. Agents can choose when, where and how they want to work based on their clients’ needs, whether at the office or virtually. Our new partnership has created momentum and excitement in our office and community.”

Stroud explains the company’s growth strategy. “We were formally operating as a satellite office for a larger MSA in North Carolina. We now have the resources to expand from a small local office to one that is growing a regional presence with future additional locations. Thomas and I can invest 100% of our time developing our agents and making this the best company to work with. We bring new energy and ideas to the table and are intent on capturing market share.”

For more information visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.